Industrial Robotics Market Product Overview, Share by Types and Region till 2020

The global Industrial Robotics Market was estimated at USD 31.45 billion in 2016 and is expected to reach USD 41.23 billion by 2018. Growing concerns to reduce operational costs by many manufacturing companies is expected to drive the global market growth. Industrial robots are designed to control and automate processes including testing, assembly, packaging, welding, product inspection and painting. Human errors can be minimized, thereby increasing the process efficiency and reliability of the machinery. The growth of the market can be majorly attributed to the adoption of automation through robotics that ensures quality production while meeting market demand as well as the growing demand from small- and medium-scale enterprises in developing countries.

Rising labor costs in many mature economies including U.S. and UK is estimated to drive the global robotics market. Many heavy machinery manufacturers are expected to replace workforce with automation to reduce hiring costs and increase overall production. Automation involves the installation of advanced technologies and sensors, such as cloud communications and wireless, to monitor and control the entire facility throughout the day.

The prerequisite to comply with governmental regulations and to reduce costs has encouraged the use of industrial robots in heavy industries market. For example, the average labor costs in China have been rising by nearly 10% yearly. The use of robots in industries has helped to reduced workers idle time by 80% and save more than 50% of the production cost, leading to significant cost savings. The use of industrial robots for tasks such as welding and sheet handling in heavy industries has also proved the efficiency of the robotic systems in terms reduction in cycle time and raw material wastage.

Implementation of robotic in heavy industry sector is expected to increase the operational flexibility of end users for addressing various product requirements. Robots are used to handle repetitive tasks and are also ideal for multitasking. They are usually deployed in accident prone areas in different production lines.

Key industry participants in the global market are Fanuc, ABB, Yaskawa and Kuka. Other Prominent Vendors include, Apex Automation and Robotics, Adept Technology, Denso Robotics, Kawasaki Robotics, Epson Robotics, Mitsubishi Electric, Rethink Robotics, TM Robotics, Nachi Robotic Systems and Universal Robots.

The manufacturing robotics market in the heavy industry is expected that robotics vendors usually take long lead-times to fulfill small-sized orders, and this deters companies from investing in robotics. Small-sized orders arise from customers that have limited cash flows, and this is a challenge for the market.

Global economic growth, rapid industrial development, and urbanization have led to the development of infrastructure projects and commercial establishments worldwide, particularly in Asia Pacific and the Middle East. The U.S. is expected to see highest growth rate over the forecast period. This rapid growth can be attributed to emissions that are expected to fuel the market growth, and the legislations regarding energy efficiency especially in the U.S., as robots are energy efficient and reduce the overall energy consumption and energy costs.

