Tips for Selecting Best Marketing Automation Software – 2020

Marketing Automation Software is a highly advanced software that enables marketing teams to get leads and convert them through the sales funnel. The software also helps analyze buyer behavior, along with detailed data on how the marketing campaign is performing as well as its ROI. The marketing automation software helps in setting automatic workflows that save time and ensures that users engage the required channels. It also gathers all user-related information, converts it into valuable data, and helps design impactful marketing campaigns.

Marketing automation software is capable of efficiently engaging users in real-time so that they can be added to the sales funnel. It leverages user data and enables personalized communication to build long-lasting customer relationships.Tips To Select Best Marketing Automation SoftwareMarketing automation software is available in different types and sizes, as every organization has different requirements. The software that is selected also needs to grow along with the organization, which is challenging.

To select the best marketing automation software platform for your organization, you need to consider several factors. Hence, having a checklist handy is always helpful. Given below is a quick checklist that you can go through for selecting the best platform for your organization.Is the software powerful?For this, it is important to understand the strength of marketing automation software. This can be decided based on the features it offers. These features could be automated emails, social media integration, digitals ads, landing pages, SEO, lead capturing &nurturing, interaction with users, and many others.

Is the software user-friendly?

As the software is loaded with features, it is important to understand how easy it is to understand those features and use them. Hence, understanding its ease of use and the training required to use it is an important factor.Is the software customizable?Every business has different needs for different industries that they work with. Hence, understanding if the software is customizable and if it can create templates and other workflows based on specific tasks is a key factor to consider.

Is the software scalable?

Marketing automation software should grow along with an organization’s growth and needs. Hence, if the platform is scalable, it can easily upgrade itself based on the growing customer base and business segment.Does the software support third-party integration?Marketing automation software works more efficiently if it is integrated with CRM software. A platform that supports existing systems becomes helpful as it enables multiple teams working on the same project to work collaboratively.

Is the platform cost-effective?

Marketing automation software comes at a particular cost that comprises setup charges, training costs, user based charges, service charges, and other such charges based on the vendor. Planning the budget to buy this software becomes helpful as companies can directly pitch for the required software with the planned budget.

Does the vendor provide after–sales service or customer service?

Marketing automation software users need constant customer support as the software deals completely with handling clients and potential customers. Thus, choosing a vendor that provides highly skilled technical support to resolve software related problems in real-time will be a good call.Checking customer reviews and feedback on the marketing automation software that you plan to purchase will also be very helpful. This will let you understand which software is used by organizations in your industry and could help narrow down your search.Suggested Read: Best Marketing Automation Software Vendors 2020 and Benefits