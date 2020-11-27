Leaders Of Evolution Announces Their Acceptance Into The AWS EdStart Program!

Melbourne, Australia, 2020-Nov-27 — /EPR Network/ — Leaders of Evolution is a student leadership program and course provider. They have expertise in designing e-learning courses that focus on leadership and student-athlete development. Leaders of Evolution gladly announce their acceptance into the AWS (Amazon Web Services) EdStart program.

The AWS educational technology (EdTech) start-up accelerator is designed to help budding entrepreneurs establish the generation next online learning and campus management solutions on the AWS Cloud. This accelerator helps start-ups to move faster with the help of equity-free financial support through Amazon Web Services Promotional Credit, technical training and support and access to a global community of EdTech experts.

“We are thrilled to have been endorsed as a member of the AWS EdStart accelerator program. To be working alongside other EdTech pioneers from across the globe is not just an incredible opportunity to grow our business but wonderful recognition for our team on the journey that got us here and those who have supported us along the way”, said Leaders of Evolution’s Co-founder and Director of Learning and Development, Damian Hecker.

Leaders of Evolution provides leadership, social and emotional learning and career readiness programs to the student of age 10 to 18 years in Australia, North America and in the UK. Their goal is to develop Competence, Confidence, Character and Connectedness; the 4C’s in 100,000 learners by 2025. They also strive to place these young people and make them ready for the rapidly changing world and future prospects further unsettled by the global impact of COVID-19.

“The AWS EdStart program helps solve complex educational problems, as the unpredictability of future job prospects for young people is unknown. Technology can help young people enhance their capabilities and make them future-ready for any challenges. And for this, Leader of Evolution intends to improve the efficiency of their e-learning services and give students the best possible experience throughout their development journey.

To learn more about Leaders of Evolution’s collaboration with Amazon Web Services EdStart Program, visit https://leadersofevolution.com/australian-based-e-learning-company-accepted-into-global-edtech-program/, visit their website or email them at info@leadersofevolution.com.

About the Company:

Leaders of Evolution are passionate about education. They expertly design and deliver technology-enhanced e-learning courses focused on leadership, social and emotional learning, career readiness, and sports coaching for students, teachers, athletes, coaches, and the wider community. Leaders of Evolution is collaborating with like-minded educators to connect with 100,000 global learners by 2025.