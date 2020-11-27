Cell Harvesting Market Worth $324.5 Million – Global Industry Leaders & Growth Divers Adopted

PUNE, India, 2020-Nov-27 — /EPR Network/ —

The research report aims to provide insights into the global market for cell harvesting. It provides valuable information on cell harvesting type, application, and end user. Details on regional markets for these segments are also presented in this report. In addition, leading players in the market are profiled to understand the strategies undertaken by them to be competitive in this market.

According MarketsandMarkets Research – The Cell Harvesting Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.7%, to reach $324.5 Million.

Cell harvesting is the process of harvesting cells from the culture media during upstream and downstream bioprocessing. Cell harvesters are used extensively for the cell harvesting process and are compatible with a wide range of assays.

The Key Factors Who will Drives the Market Growth?

Rising Investments in Regenerative Medicine and Cell-Based Research

Growth of the Biotechnology and Bio-pharmaceutical Industry

Increasing Incidence of Chronic and Infectious Diseases

Growth Opportunities in Emerging Economies

Request Research Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=209513544

Cell Harvesters Market Segmentation in Detailed:

The market based on application is segmented into research institutes, biotechnology & biopharmaceutical companies, and other end users. The biotechnology & biopharmaceutical companies segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market in 2018. The growth in this segment is primarily attributed to high prevalence of chronic diseases worldwide and the increasing R&D activities to develop new products across the globe.

The growing use of single-use bio processing containers is expected to hinder the growth of this market in the coming years.

Based on type, the market for cell harvesting is segmented into manual and automated cell harvesters. The manual cell harvesters segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to their ease of use and low price as compared to automated harvesters.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=209513544

Leading Key Players in the Worldwide Industry:

Some of the major players operating in the cell harvesting market are PerkinElmer (US), Brandel (US), TOMTEC (US), Cox Scientific (UK), Connectorate (Switzerland), Scinomix (US), ADSTEC (Japan), and Terumo BCT (a part of Terumo Corporation) (Japan).

Geographical Regions Mapped in Report:

By region, the global cell harvesting market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW). While North America held the largest share of the market in 2017, Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. As increasing R&D expenditure helps in the development of new treatment solutions, supportive government policies for stem cell research and increasing public-private initiatives to encourage public adoption of stem cell-based treatment in the Asia Pacific countries are driving the growth of the market in this region.