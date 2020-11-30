HoduSoft Introduced IP PBX Software for Transportation and Logistics Industries

Ahmedabad, India, 2020-Nov-30 — /EPR Network/ — HoduSoft, a prominent VoIP (Voice over Internet Protocol) solutions provider has announced IP PBX software for the logistics and transportation industry. This VoIP phone system for transportation and logistics is secure, easy to access, and includes superior corporate communication features that are beneficial for remote workers. HoduSoft provides multi-tenant IP PBX software for ITSP’s and single tenant IP PBX for Enterprises. The professionals at HoduSoft can customize these solutions as per the requirements of their customers by offering an exceptional user interface, user experience, and connectivity from the office, through mobile and a browser interface.

Transportation and logistic companies face new challenges every day. One of the best ways to capitalize on changes, opportunities, and challenges in the industry is to utilize the appropriate technology and software tools that facilitate business operations and enhance value. Many companies have already realized the benefits of using the IP PBX system. By implementing the right software system in place, businesses can enjoy seamless management of their daily operations and conduct business across the world with ease. Some of the key features of multi-tenant IP PBX software for the transportation and logistics industry include customized inbound call routing for quick and efficient call processing, cell phone and smartphone integration, extensive call reporting, call monitoring and recording, integrated call accounting software, unified messaging, etc.

When asked about the details, the concerned person said, “Today, mobile and VoIP communications have become a necessity for the transportation industry. With responsibilities to keep both office staff and drivers connected, the transportation industry must imply a flexible and reliable communication solution. Our IP PBX software solution can fulfill the unique requirements of firms in the transportation sector. Moreover, it can greatly impact client satisfaction by providing accurate tracking of business operations.”

The concerned person further added, “Using our IP PBX software solution, transportation companies can improve their internal communication. The software not only allows cost savings but also smart reuse of the existing resources. It can very well manage various processes of transportation management such as planning and decision making, transportation execution, transport-follow-up, and measurement. The IP PBX system also provides transportation and logistics companies the visibility to resources and costs. For instance, it allows transportation and logistics service providers to view orders and shipments in real-time. Moreover, users can access in-transit and on-hand inventory levels across the entire supply chain and track every phase of their global shipment life-cycle.”

IP PBX system for transportation and logistics has changed the landscape of this industry in a positive manner due to its outstanding benefits such as cost-saving, enhanced productivity, unified numbering across sectors, free calls to interconnect enterprise divisions, greater scalability, etc.

Started its journey in the year 2015 in the city of Ahmedabad, HoduSoft provides advanced business VoIP solutions to companies all over the world. Being a leading business VoIP solutions provider, HoduSoft offers a wide array of products to ensure the best returns on technological investments. Moreover, the easy-to-use and cost-effective solutions by HoduSoft help businesses to ease their daily operations by making communication a flawless process.

