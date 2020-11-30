Cactus Medical Center Purchases Natural Wellness Care Center in Peoria, AZ

Peoria, Arizona, 2020-Nov-30 — /EPR Network/ — Cactus Medical Center is pleased to announce they have recently purchased Natural Wellness Care Center located at 7558 W. Thunderbird Road #4b in Peoria, AZ. This is the medical center’s second location and will allow them to provide a higher level of service to their patients.

Cactus Medical Center proudly offers chiropractic and physical therapy treatments to patients throughout the Peoria area. Their team takes great pride in taking a personalized, comprehensive approach to treating patients, giving each individual the tools they need to regain mobility, build strength and more. While they previously operated out of one location, they saw value in adding a second location so they can make treatments more convenient for more patients.

Both locations of Cactus Medical Center provide a full list of services to help their patients deal with injury recovery, chronic pain and more caused by a variety of medical conditions. Their primary goal is to help their patients restore their quality of life and get back to doing the things they love. The medical center accepts most insurance policies, allowing patients to get the high level of care they need without worrying about how they will pay for it.

Anyone interested in learning about the new location can find out more by visiting the Cactus Medical Center website or by calling 1-623-412-2241.

About Cactus Medical Center: Cactus Medical Center is a full-service medical facility that specializes in physical therapy and chiropractic care. Their goal is to provide patients with a personalized treatment plan that addresses their issues and helps them gain a better quality of life. The professional team works closely with patients to get to the root of the problem and provide much-needed relief.

Press Release Contact :

Company: Cactus Medical Center

Address: 7558 W. Thunderbird Road #4b

City: Peoria

State: AZ

Zip code: 85381

Telephone number: 1-623-412-2241

Email address: info@cactusmedicalcenter.com