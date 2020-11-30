Research delivers insight into the Global Web Content Management Market Forecast To 2025

The Web Content Management market size is expected to grow from USD 6.0 billion in 2020 to USD 13.6 billion by 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 17.6% during the forecast period. The major factors driving the growth of the WCM market include the demand by organizations to increase their revenue by delivering personalized content for customers, increasing the interactions with the online customers, and maintaining the brand presence.

Major Web Content Management vendors include IBM Corp. (US), Adobe Inc. (US), OpenText Corporation (Canada), Oracle Corporation (US), Microsoft Corporation (US), Progress Software Corporation (US), Upland Software Inc. (US), SDL plc (UK), Sitecore (US), Crownpeak (US), Acquia (US), Episerver (US), Rackspace Inc. (US), e-Spirit (US), Percussion software (US), Kentico (Czech Republic), Angler Technologies (India), Contentful (Germany), HCL Software (India), and MODX (US). These market players have adopted various growth strategies, such as partnerships, agreements, collaborations, and product launch/enhancements, to expand their presence in the WCM market. Partnerships, agreement and collaborations have been the most adopted strategies by major players from 2017 to 2020, which helped companies innovate their offerings and broaden their customer base. Many started to deliver Web Content Management solutions on cloud.

Adobe (US) is one of the leading players in the WCM market. The company excels in creative media software products and digital marketing software. They enable creative professionals to produce high-quality content across personal computers, devices, and media. It has three segments: digital media, digital experience, and publishing. Adobe Experience Manager is a comprehensive content management system. It has the capability to incorporate the headless approach i.e. running the apps without Graphical User Interface (GUI) for modern application development. Currently, Adobe is working toward enhancing its market share and presence with the help of some growth strategies, such as Adobe announced in January 2020 that Adobe Experience Manager will be offered as a cloud-native Software as a Service (SaaS) application. It was previously adopted on-premises or as a managed service.

OpenText (Canada) is another leading vendor in WCM market space. OpenText WCM is its product that is integrated into customer experience management. It is a highly flexible and connected platform. It combines content, process, and applications for an immersive experience. Multi-channel interactions are supported in OpenText WCM. The company is focusing on both organic and inorganic growth strategies to gain a competitive edge in the WCM market. For instance, in February 2020, OpenText announced the release of the latest version of WCM solution and its improved features. These features will help OpenText hold the existing customers and attract new customers.

