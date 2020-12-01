Powdered Sugar Market Key Competitors Analysis and Business Development Strategies, 2025

Felton, Calif., USA, Dec. 01, 2020 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Powdered Sugar Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

The global powdered sugar market size is projected to touch USD 7.49 billion by 2025, according to Million Insights, registering a 4.2% CAGR over the forecasted period, from 2019 to 2025. The market growth is attributed to the increasing consumption of confectionery and bakery food products among consumers.

Key Players:

Südzucker United Kingdom Ltd

Tate & Lyle Sugars

Cargill Incorporated

Imperial Sugar

Nordic Sugar A/S.

American Crystal Sugar Company

Domino Foods Inc.

Taikoo Sugar Limited.

Wholesome Sweeteners, Inc.

Nanning sugar industry co., ltd.

Request free sample to get a complete analysis of top-performing companies @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/global-powdered-sugar-market/request-sample

Growth Drivers:

Conventional products accounted for the largest market share of more than 73.0%, in 2018. These conventional products are produced by sugar beets and sugarcane. The powder sugar undergoes refining process resulting in striping down all vitamins and minerals. Thus, this factor can hamper the growth of this segment. However, the easy production process along with the low price is expected to drive the growth of this segment over the forecast period.

Application-wise, the powdered sugar market is fragmented into the bakery, confectionery, dairy, and others. In 2018, the bakery segment accounted for the largest market share and expected to retain its position through the forecasted period. This is attributed to the increasing demand for various bakery food products such as cookies, pies, cakes, and pastries to maintain food structure and texture.

Product Outlook:

Conventional

Organic

Organic products are expected to grow with the highest CAGR of more than 4.0% during the forecast period due to the rising demand for organic and natural food products. This powdered sugar produces by organic powdered sugar contains minerals, amino acids, antioxidants, and vitamins. Thus, several health benefits by consumption of organic powdered sugar are expected to boost the segment growth.

Application Outlook:

Bakery

Confectionery

Dairy

The dairy application is projected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This high growth rate is attributed to the extensive usage of powdered sugar in dairy products such as sweets, shakes, whipped cream, and ice creams. Increasing demand for milk-based beverages is further expected to provide traction for this segment demand.

Regional Insights

North America held the largest market share, in 2018 and expected to grow with significant CAGR over the forecast period. Mexico exports a high quantity of powdered sugar in the U.S.

On the other hand, Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period. This high growth rate is attributed to increasing consumption of dairy and bakery products in the region.

Browse Related Category Research Reports @ https://blog.naver.com/tomclark