Single-cell Analysis Market Worth $5.6 billion by 2025 – Emerging Trends & Global Future Forecast

PUNE, India, 2020-Dec-01 — /EPR Network/ —

According to the new market research report “Single-cell Analysis Market by Cell Type (Human, Animal, Microbial), Product (Consumables, Instruments), Technique (Flow Cytometry, NGS, PCR, Mass Spectrometry, Microscopy), Application (Research, Medical Application), End User – Global Forecasts to 2025” published by MarketsandMarkets™.

Revenue Growth Opportunities and Growth Drivers?

The Single-cell Analysis Market is projected to reach USD 5.6 billion by 2025 from USD 2.1 billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 17.8% during the forecast period

Growth Boosting Factors:

Technological Advancements in Single-cell Analysis Products

Increasing Government Funding for Cell-Based Research

Growing Biotechnology and Biopharmaceutical Industries

Wide Applications of Single-cell Analysis in Cancer Research

Growing Focus on Personalized Medicine

Increasing Incidence and Prevalence of Chronic and Infectious Diseases

Recent Developments in Industry;

In November 2019, QIAGEN launched QIAseq Multimodal Panels, which have been developed for consolidated targeted DNA and RNA enrichment and analyses. These panels save time and conserve samples that are of limited availability.

In July 2019, QIAGEN partnered with Illumina with the aim to broaden the availability and use of NGS-based in vitro diagnostic (IVD) kits.

In June 2019, Beckman Coulter acquired Cytobank, Inc. (US) to integrate Cytobank’s software into Beckman Coulter’s product portfolio to provide innovative solutions to customers.

Request Research Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=171955254

Leading Key Players in the Worldwide Industry:

Prominent players in the single-cell analysis market include Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), Danaher Corporation (US), Merck Millipore (US), QIAGEN (Netherlands), Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), General Electric Company (US), 10x Genomics (US), Promega Corporation (US), Illumina (US), Bio-Rad Laboratories (US), Fluidigm Corporation (US), Agilent Technologies (US).

Geographical Regions Mapped in Report:

The global single-cell analysis market is segmented into five major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. In 2018, North America accounted for the largest share of the market. The growth in this market can be attributed to the increasing drug development activities in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries, rising prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases, and an increase in stem cell research activities.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=171955254

Market Segmentation in Detailed:

Based on product, the market is segmented into consumables (beads, microplates, reagents, assay kits, and other consumables) and instruments (flow cytometers, NGS systems, PCR instruments, spectrophotometers, microscopes, cell counters, HCS systems, microarrays, and other instruments). The consumables segment accounted for the largest market share in 2018. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the frequent purchase of these products as compared to instruments, which are considered as a one-time investment, and their wide applications in research and genetic exploration, exosome analysis, and isolation of RNA and DNA.

On the basis of application, the single-cell analysis market is segmented into research (cancer, immunology, neurology, stem cell, and other research applications) and medical applications (noninvasive prenatal diagnosis, in vitro fertilization, and circulating tumor cell detection). The research applications segment accounted for the largest market share in 2018. Increasing government initiatives in stem cell research and the wide usage of single-cell analysis in cancer research are the major factors driving the growth of the research applications segment.