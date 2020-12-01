Polydextrose Market Business Opportunities, Growth Strategies and Trends Analysis, 2025

Felton, Calif., USA, Dec. 01, 2020 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Polydextrose Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

The global polydextrose market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of about 5.6% from 2014 to 2025. Polydextrose is a substance that can be widely used as food supplement and in prebiotic dietary fibers. Growing awareness on improving the digestive health in the matured and emerging economies including Europe and North America is anticipated to drive the global demand.

Key Players:

Abbott Nutrition

Roquette America

Clasado

Jarrow Formulas

Beneo-Orafti SA

FrieslandCampina Domo

shangai winway dietary fiber

foodchem international corporation

Growth Drivers:

Increasing use of prebiotics in dietary supplements & functional foods is estimated to provide a substantial share concerning product innovation and development. In addition, increasing product use in food & beverage market on account of increasing anxieties concerning obesity is estimated to boost the growth.

Growing advantages regarding to health has augmented the demand of polydextrose across the globe and has exaggerated the market in the past few years. This substance helps in reduction of fats, weight management, and rising satiety. Rising polydextrose use in nutrition, bakery, beverages and confectionaries is expected to drive the market demand over the forecast period. Increasing usage and rising health awareness in various sectors including food and beverages, functional food and confectionaries is anticipated to drive the global market. Rising use of prebiotics in the dairy industry on account of higher monetary profits is anticipated to boost the global demand for polydextrose over the forecast period. However, high investment and additional costs involved in the R&D of substances coupled with strict rules and regulation for the labeling and registration of new substances in the Europe and U.S. are expected to hinder market development over the forecast period.

Application Outlook:

Food & Beverages

Pharmaceuticals

Animal feed

Cosmetics

The food industry includes confectionary, beverages bakery and nutrition. These substances are widely used as stabilizer, binder, flavor enhancer, antioxidants in food production. Polydextrose is widely utilized as flavor enhancer in beverage industry. As flavor enhancer in low-sugar drinks to enhance flavor. These substances can be used in innovation and production of sweet baked breads and other goods. It can also be widely used in making chewy or hard including fat, calorie content and declining sugar. In pharmaceuticals, they can be used as dietary fibers Food and beverage segment is expected to hold the maximum market share on account of increasing application in dietary supplements in the global market.

Regional Insights

The Global Polydextrose market can be segmented into key regions including North America, Asia-Pacific and Europe region. North America is expected to dominate the Global market on account of increasing health awareness and increasing consumption of probiotics as food supplements. Asia-Pacific is expected to witness lucrative growth rate over the forecast period owing rising health concerns and availability of better healthcare services coupled with increasing demand for food supplements among the population in regions including India, China, Thailand, Singapore and Vietnam.

