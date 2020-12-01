Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Machine Market challenges and opportunities.

Northbrook, IL, USA, 2020-Dec-01 — /EPR Network/ — According to research report Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Machine Market is expected to reach USD 305.3 Million by 2021 from USD 247.2 Million in 2016, at a CAGR of 4.3%.

Download PDF Brochure: http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownload.asp?id=255167654

A number of factors such as the growing cardiovascular and respiratory diseases, rising adoption of ECMO as a bridge to heart & lung transplantation, growing number of ECMO centers, conferences and training programs to increase awareness, and technological advancements are the significant factors driving the growth of the Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Machine Market. In addition, the growing aging population and the number of people suffering from cardiopulmonary diseases in populous countries such as India and China are factors that are expected to offer significant growth opportunities for ECMO systems.

Complications associated with ECMO

• Bleeding: This is the most common complication associated with the use of ECMO. Bleeding mainly occurs due to a drug called Heparin, which is used for blood thinning. According to a study published by NCBI in 2013, about 23% of patients undergoing ECMO suffered severe bleeding. Managing the relative risks of bleeding and thrombosis is difficult as many factors related to the patient’s illness, extracorporeal support, and balance of pro-inflammatory and anti-inflammatory pathways differ between patients.

• Infection: Infections are more prone to occur when a cannula is inserted into the blood vessels. Also, when a patient is admitted in a hospital for a longer duration (more than 15 days), the probability of the patient contracting hospital-acquired infections increases. According to a study conducted by NCBI, bloodstream infection was one of the most common complications occurring in ~14.4% of patients on ECMO.

• Technical Failures: Air within the ECMO circuit causes up to 4% of mechanical failures. Pump failures are caused due to motor malfunction or power outage as well as inadequate venous return.

Based on application, the global ECMO machine market is segmented into Respiratory, Cardiac, and Extracorporeal Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (ECPR). The respiratory segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the market in 2016. The large share of this segment can be attributed to factors such as rising incidence of respiratory failure, lung cancer, and lung transplants, and increasing adoption of ECMO.

Based on the modality, the global ECMO machine market is segmented into venoarterial (VA), venovenous (VV), and arteriovenous (AV). The venovenous (VV) segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the global market in 2016, and venoarterial (VA) segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR in the forecast period.

On the basis of region, the global Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Machine Market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW). In 2016, North America accounted for the largest share of the market, followed by Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. The Asia-Pacific market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR and serve as a revenue pocket for companies offering ECMO systems.

Download Report Sample Pages: http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsample.asp?id=255167654

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

sales@marketsandmarkets.com