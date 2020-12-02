Sunny Sky Solar announced you to launch 13.2KW Solar Power System in Queensland

Brisbane, Australia, 2020-Dec-02 — /EPR Network/ — Attending well to the global aim of turning towards sustainable energy and building a greener Earth, Sunny Sky Solar has always been dedicated towards providing the best in Queensland setups and components of solar power system. They have been known for their astounding quality and reasonable offerings of solar panels, solar charge controller, solar batteries, solar inverters and others that comprise of a solar panel system. In addition to quality, they also take pride in their offerings which stand high with a wide variety that would suffice varied needs at reasonable costs while not tampering the quality.

Sunny Sky Solar believes that the goal of a greener Earth through renewable source of energy can be achieved only if the components of solar power system are efficient and of commendable quality to deliver what exactly is expected out of them in terms of energy and cost related benefits. Aligning with this vision that they stand by, they offer a wide variety of solar power systems in Brisbane.

They have again made it to the headlines in the solar power industry by launching a 13.2 KW solar power system in Queensland. With their brand name that stands for quality and innovation, Sunny Sky Solar has grown and served a wide variety of customers ranging from small households to big commercial houses in a very short span of time. With a reputable Goodwill in the market, their new launches are always awaited and keenly assessed by the prospective customers and their competitors regularly.

The new launch of 13.2kW solar system is known to generate over 100 kWh of energy while running at a rate of 75% efficiency. The system comes in several variants off-grid solar system, gird tied solar panel system and hybrid solar power system. These panels add to the finishing and look of the system. The notable point of this launch is that this system will perfectly install on almost all sort of surfaces be they flat or tilted.

This solar power system type is already one of the most popular and preferred ones in Brisbane, owing to the size, efficiency and reasonable return on investment that it provides. They operate at maximum efficiency and are perfect for places like Brisbane, Queensland where it is sunny most part of the year.

This offering is being expected to attract many first time households and businesses to turn solar as the returns are brilliant and the design perfectly adaptable for all surfaces and property types. Made with high in quality components, this 13.2kW solar system in Brisbane comes with high grade solar cells (photovoltaic). These cells are embedded with astounding features like improved sunlight trapping ability, an increased energy conversion rate and better durability.

The Australian consumers, in a survey, came out to be preferring this variant rapidly over others because of the unending benefits that they observe coupled up with this solar system type. It gives better returns and results when compared to others like the 10kw solar power systems.

With such offerings and launches, Sunny Sky Solar has managed to retain its position as on of the best and most trusted solar system providers in the country. It not only ensures that the solar system parts and systems are quality oriented but also takes whole account of their look and efficiency hereby working overall on their offerings.

The growth of Sunny Sky Solar in Queensland is expected to multiply in leaps and bounds with this launch as the popularity of the 13.2kw solar system is on a rise. The market now awaits, it’s next move and growth strategy for the times to come.

About Sunny Sky Solar

Sunny Sky Solar is a leading international solar power installation in Brisbane that offers extensive range of residential solar power system, commercial solar power system and hybrid solar power system. We providing the best solar power system ranging from 5KW Solar Power system to 100KW Solar Power system. Want to know more about Solar power system, then contact us, our solar experts helps you to find the best solar panel system as per your need and requirements.