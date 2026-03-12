SetuBridge Launches Real-Time Product Customization App for Shopify Merchants

Custom Product Options

Ahmedabad, India, 2026-03-12 — /EPR Network/ — SetuBridge has announced the launch of its new Custom Product Options Shopify App, an advanced product personalization solution designed to help merchants create interactive and engaging customization experiences within their Shopify stores.

As online shoppers increasingly seek personalized products, e-commerce brands are looking for tools that allow customers to design items before making a purchase. SetuBridge’s Custom Product Options app addresses this demand by enabling merchants to offer flexible customization options for products such as t-shirts, mugs, shoes, phone cases, and other print-on-demand items.

The app allows store owners to create unlimited product options using text, images, clipart, and customizable templates. Customers can design products directly on the store interface and instantly preview their changes through a dynamic real-time canvas.

The app features an intuitive interface that allows merchants to build multi-view product templates, enabling customers to customize different areas of a product, including the front, back, and side. Shoppers can add styled text, choose fonts and colors, upload their own images, or select graphics from a built-in clipart library.

Every design change appears instantly in a live preview canvas, allowing customers to visualize their personalized product before completing their purchase.

Key Features

  • Inline or dedicated page product customization for faster design experiences

  • Multi-view product templates supporting front, back, and side customization

  • Advanced text personalization with customizable fonts, colors, and layouts

  • Built-in clipart libraries and image upload options

  • Real-time canvas previews for instant product visualization

  • Centralized dashboard to manage templates, fonts, colors, and creative assets

With the growing popularity of personalized products and print-on-demand businesses, the Custom Product Options app helps merchants enhance customer engagement, improve user experience, and increase conversion rates through interactive product design capabilities.

The Custom Product Options app is now available for Shopify merchants worldwide.

Merchants can learn more and install the app here: https://apps.shopify.com/product-options-personalizer

