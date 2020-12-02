Looking To Sculpt Your Body without Cosmetic Surgery? Nip Tuck Tape Is Just What You Need

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, 2020-Dec-02 — /EPR Network/ — That distinct extra mass and love handles have always been the bane of humans’ existence. From low confidence to lesser mobility and a host of other things, it affects us strongly. To make matters worse, the fast life and work hours often prevent us from hitting the gym too, thus rendering us at the mercy of medical professionals for symptoms and diagnosis that eventually show up. But Cosmetic Surgery Alternative? That is often a big no from people – for reasons of which financial being the chief one. But is there a better way to mask that humbling extra body fat without having to go under the knife? Your wish is now granted.

Say Hello to Nip Tuck Tape. This revolutionary company that presents its new Body Sculpting Adhesive Kit for you to temporarily sculpt those Saggy Skin and other problematic fatty areas on your body. It comes with every single working piece and tool that is needed so that you can get an entire body makeover. Made for both women and men, the kit was created using body adhesives that are made of medical grade materials. One kit includes: 4 Large Breast Lift Pads, 4 Round Nipple Covers, 1 Large NT Tape Roll (wide) and 1 Bottle of Removal Oil.

“We are very excited with the response that we’ve received thus far. One of the best things about the products in our kit is that they can be worn even when you are swimming or bathing. It provides a form of Body Augmentations without the dicing and slicing. Our kit is one of the best cosmetic surgery alternatives in the market today. Try us. Your joy will be over the moon”, said the Marketing Manager of Nip Tuck Tape.

