Dan Manson, Award-Winning Magician, Announces Two Very Unique Christmas/Holiday-Themed Magic Shows Featuring an International Cast of Magicians

Los Angeles, United States, 2020-Dec-03 — /EPR Network/ — Finally something fun for everyone this Christmas that’s unique and engaging. Dan Manson, the renowned, award-winning magician and producer, today announced two upcoming magic performances, Christmas Dark and Christmas Light, that feature an international cast of magicians in two very different takes on Christmas. Christmas Dark, taking place on Saturday, December 12, at 5 p.m. PST brings dark Christmas tales to life with magic. Stories of hauntings, unexplained mysteries, and stories of creatures such as the Krampus. Christmas Light, on Saturday, December 19, at 5 p.m. PST in contrast, offers an interactive, family friendly holiday themed magic show, with tons of interactive holiday magic appropriate for all ages. Tickets for this special 2 show online event are available for $35 per a device at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/christmas-dark-christmas-light-tickets-129417851277

Presented by a cast of International, award winning magicians.

“I’ve always wanted to do a show that showcases the dark old Christmas tales through the art of magic performance,” said Manson, who was recently awarded Silver Medal for best Mentalist at the Pacific Coast Association of Magicians (PCAM) conference. “Of course, everyone loves the fun a Christmas / Holiday magic show brings. So here, we have the best of both.”

Manson is a veteran magician who regularly performs a broad repertoire of magic and mentalism shows for a wide audience and has performed at locations including: The Houdini Estate, Flappers Comedy Club, Kaiser Permanente, CBS studios, and Paramount Studios. He is a member of the Academy of Magical Arts at the Magic Castle in Hollywood, CA and performs there regularly for guests.

He is also known for his unique ability and passion for creating and producing special curated shows—co-starring some of the industry’s top performers. Manson and his cast are all regulars at the world-famous Magic Castle in Hollywood. Following the highly successful show A Night of Halloween Magic, Manson was asked by fans and venue bookers to produce shows for the Holiday season. “We thoroughly enjoyed the program. Very interactive and entertaining. Magicians were very professional and great entertainers. My wife and I had a wonderful evening.” Brent and Chris Rock Cunningham, SLC Utah

Joining Manson in Christmas Dark are 3 award winning magicians who will be performing from across the globe. Todd Robbins, a New York-based, award-winning performer and creative artist is known for purveying darkness at its most entertaining. Sylvia Sceptre, a magical character performed by Careena Fenton of the UK, is a reflection of her interest in Victorian Spiritualism. Kim Silverman, who works as Dr. Kim Silverman, research scientist by day—but by night he studies the more esoteric sciences.

Christmas Light includes the following award-winning performers. Paul Draper, a medal recipient of London’s prestigious Magic Circle, performs for Fortune 500 companies as well as at Disneyland. He is a regular performer at the Magic Castle and has headlined multiple times in Las Vegas and his online magic shows have received high praise from the creator of Siri to David Copperfield himself. Trigg Watson who is a new breed of magician who prefers performing with an iPad to a deck of cards. Katrina Kroetch has performed her unique blend of playful and whimsical magic all over the world including Africa, India, Mexico, Europe, and America and recently appeared on Penn & Teller’s “Fool Us.”.

Both performances will be presented over Zoom.

Tickets are available at www.bit.ly/332rOv4

