Legends of Learning Chosen As A 2020 Red Herring Top 100 North America Winner

Washington, District of Columbia, 2020-Dec-03 — /EPR Network/ — Legends of Learning, an online game-based learning platform, was recently announced as one of the winners of Red Herring’s Top 100 North America 2020 event, recognizing the most exciting and innovative private technology companies in North America. Among the thousands of companies who entered, Legends of Learning has been chosen as one of the hundreds who have been recognized as an event winner.

“We are excited and honored to be selected for the 2020 Red Herring Top 100 list. This is a tremendous validation of our online game-based learning platform, our incredible team and the valued partners who trust us to help educate their students through games,” says Legends of Learning’s chief executive officer, Vadim Polikov. He credits the company’s innovative ecosystem-based approach to the education market for the platform’s exponential growth.

The event included two days of keynote speeches, discussions and finalist presentations. Industry experts, insiders and journalists on a wide variety of criteria including financial performance, innovation, business strategy, and market penetration judged companies. Past winners have included brands such as Skype, Spotify, Twitter and Youtube.

“2020’s crop of Top 100 winners has been among our most intriguing yet,” said Red Herring chairman Alex Vieux. “What has excited me most is to see so many people forging niches in high-tech and cutting edge sectors,” added Vieux. “Some of the technical wizardry and first-rate business models showcased at the conference has been fantastic to learn about. We believe Legends of Learning embodies the drive, skill and passion on which tech thrives. Legends of Learning should be proud of its achievement – the competition was incredibly strong.”

About Red Herring

Red Herring is a global media company which unites the world’s best high technology innovators, venture investors and business decision makers in a variety of forums: a leading innovation magazine, an online daily technology news service, technology newsletters and major events for technology leaders around the globe. Red Herring provides an insider’s access to the global innovation economy, featuring unparalleled insights on the emerging technologies driving the economy

About Legends of Learning

American children need new education heroes: teachers dedicated to using new, engaging methods to teach curriculum. Legends of Learning helps educators make their classrooms fun, engaging, and productive learning environments through research-driven, curriculum-based games. We use ongoing original research to create a learning game platform filled with an epic range of game-based lessons for stronger subject mastery and classroom engagement. All games are based directly on state curriculum standards. Teachers, parents, students, and administrators can don their masks with Legends of Learning at https://www.legendsoflearning.com.

