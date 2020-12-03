Surgical Equipment Market Key Players, Growth Analysis & Competitive Strategies

Felton, Calif., USA, Dec. 03, 2020 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Surgical Equipment Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

Global surgical equipment/instruments market was valued at USD 10.5 billion in 2016 and is expected to reach a value of USD 20.3 billion by 2025. Global surgical equipment market is expected to experience brisk growth due to rise in demand for nominal hostile surgeries over the forecast period. Novel technologies such as robot and power assisted medical tools introduction in recent past is estimated to further enhance industry growth.

Key Players:

KLS martin group

Smith & Nephew PLC

Zimmer holdings

Ethicon

Carefusion Corporation

Alcon Laboratories

Conmed Corporation

Stryker Corporation

Growth Drivers:

Technologies viz. robotic based medical devices and minimally invasive medical equipment development are presumed to be key driving factors for the surgical equipment market. Rise in aged population coupled with increase in medical processes is estimated to fuel the growth over the forecast period. Modernization in operating devices which provide improved & better outcomes along with increase in demand for less complicated procedures are some important success factors that are expected to contribute for the global growth over the six year period. Growth in adaptation and approval for arthroscopy and minimal invasive procedures usages due to convenience is expected to further complement the market growth.

Product Outlook:

Surgical Sutures and Staplers

Handheld Surgical Devices Forceps and Spatulas Retractors Dilators Graspers Auxiliary Instruments Cutter Instruments

Electrosurgical Devices

Application Outlook:

Neurosurgery

Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery

Wound Closure

Obstetrics and Gynecology

Cardiovascular

Orthopedic

Regional Insights:

The market is classified as Neurosurgery, Wound Closure, Plastic and reconstructive surgeries, Urology, Thoracic surgery, Cardiovascular, Obstetrics and gynaecology, Orthopaedic surgery, Micro vascular, Laparoscopy and Others based on different applications. Under developed regions such as North America and Europe are amongst the regional market for this equipment. And under the developing regions Asia Pacific are the regional markets catering the demand for this instrument. North America appeared as the maximum revenue contributing regional market due to constant R&D initiatives along with technological innovation which is leading to the better products development. Thus this is expected to boost the regional market growth. Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a lucrative CAGR over the next six years due to increasing awareness and adaptation pertaining to the advanced surgical equipment. Rise in disposable income is expected to propel the market growth.

