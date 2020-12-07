IoT Middleware Market– Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2025)

Northbrook, IL 60062, USA, 2020-Dec-07 — According to a research report “IoT Middleware Market by Platform Type (Device, Application, and Connectivity Management), Organization Size (Large Enterprises and SMEs), Vertical (Manufacturing, Government & Defense, Automotive & Transportation), and Region – Global Forecast to 2025” published by MarketsandMarkets, the global IoT middleware market size is expected to grow from USD 10.1 billion in 2020 to USD 25.0 billion by 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 19.7% during the forecast period.

Browse in-depth TOC on “IoT Middleware Market”

301 – Tables

42 – Figures

266 – Pages

Download PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=84839232

Increasing use of embedded sensors, and availability of fast cellular networks LTA and 3G driving the adoption of IoT middleware platforms in the healthcare vertical during the forecast period

Connectivity between sensors and devices enables healthcare organizations to streamline their clinical operations and manage workflows, and aid in real-time patient care, even from remote locations. Hence, healthcare organizations are focusing on implementing robust applications and connected technologies. Some of the new IoT enabled solutions for the healthcare industry are remote patient monitoring, healthcare workflow management, medication management, and medical asset tracking. Organizations are getting involved in this vertical because of the significant knowledge and experience they share over communication infrastructure, which is essential for M2M communication.

Rising need to manage, secure, and track devices in an organization to drive the demand for device management platform segment to hold a larger market size

The IoT middleware market covers platform types such as device management, application management, and network management. The device management platform provides capabilities such as provisioning and authentication, configuration and control, monitoring and diagnostics, software updates, and maintenance. Furthermore, the device management platform is instrumental in offering advanced features, such as activation certification, configuration, device monitoring, troubleshooting, and service and device enablement. Device management platforms assist organizations in effectively managing and tracking and securing the devices used in the organization. With the help of these platforms, organizations can proactively and remotely monitor and configure their smart devices and other hardware and software solutions as soon as their devices and processes are connected.

Request for Sample @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=84839232

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their pain points around revenue decisions.

Our 850 full-time analysts and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the “Growth Engagement Model – GEM”. The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write “Attack, avoid and defend” strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high-growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, “Knowledge Store” connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for a deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra.

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road,

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: 1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/iot-middleware.asp