Prime Healthcare Hospitals Awarded for Exceptional Performance and Quality Among Nation’s Best

California, USA, 2020-Dec-08 — /EPR Network/ — Prime Healthcare hospitals received nearly 300 quality awards from Healthgrades, including 17 “America’s 100 Best by Specialty” awards as well as 73 Specialty Excellence and 206 5-Star awards.

The awards from Healthgrades – a leading resource for comprehensive and objective information about physicians and hospitals – are the latest recognition of excellence for the hospitals of Prime Healthcare. Since 2001, Prime Healthcare has been consistently recognized for preserving access to high quality care in communities nationwide through its 46 hospitals and more than 300 outpatient locations across the United States.

“The hospitals that have been awarded clinical achievements have demonstrated exceptional quality of care,” said Brad Bowman, MD, Chief Medical Officer, Healthgrades. “Now more than ever, consumers understand the importance of hospital quality and are starting to become more diligent when researching where they receive care. When selecting a hospital, consumers can feel confident in the award recipient hospitals for their commitment to quality care and exceptional outcomes.”

Prime Healthcare stands apart from other health systems for its strength in acquiring financially challenged hospitals and providing the leadership and resources needed for them to flourish and achieve clinical excellence. Key to Prime’s success is evidence based clinical protocols, physician leadership, innovation and technology with over $1.8 billion invested in capital improvements and equipment to modernize and improve hospitals and facilities in 14 states.

“At Prime Healthcare, clinical excellence and patient-centered care have always been integral to the culture at every one of our hospitals,” said Sunny Bhatia, MD, CEO of Region 1 and Chief Medical Officer of Prime Healthcare. “The clinical awards that we consistently receive year after year demonstrate the dedication of our caregivers to our mission of providing the highest quality care, saving lives, and serving communities. Thank you to our leadership, frontline caregivers and hospital teams who have earned this national recognition for their commitment to patients and families in all the communities we serve.”

Healthgrades evaluated approximately 45 million Medicare inpatient records for nearly 4,500 short-term acute care hospitals nationwide (using 3-years of Medicare patient data 2017-2019) to assess hospital performance in 32 common conditions and procedures and evaluated outcomes in appendectomy and bariatric surgery using all-payer data provided by 16 states. The recent assessment of 32 of the most common procedures and conditions in the country shows that if all hospitals, as a group, performed similarly to 5-star rated hospitals, on average: 218,785 lives could potentially have been saved and complications in 148,681 patients could potentially have been avoided.* 48-67% of the 198,185 potentially preventable patient safety events among Medicare patients in US hospitals are avoided at hospitals that earn Healthgrades Patient Safety Excellence Awards.