Chiranjiv Steel Centre (CSC) launches a new website!

Mumbai, India, 2020-Dec-08 — /EPR Network/ — Chiranjiv Steel Centre has launched a brand new website – https://www.cscplates.com/ that is all set to take the market by storm. Chiranjiv Steel Centre (CSC) is a prominent manufacturer, exporter, distributor, supplier, and stockiest of Pipes, Tubes, Sheets, Plates, Buttweld Fittings, Flanges, etc. We also supply stock Pipes, Galvanized Pipes, Square Steel Tubes, Rectangular Steel Pipes. The release of our new website marks the beginning of a new revolution in the piping and tubing industry. Chiranjiv Steel Centre was established in the year 1992 and is flourishing ever since in the world of steel.

What are the benefits of the newly launched website?

This newly launched website aims to offer a new and better experience to the customers with its look and feel and the add-on features. The main aspect of the website is to showcase the wide variety of products the company has to offer with their respective benefits and applications. Another feature of this new website of ours is that the customers are sure to find detailed information needed under one roof regarding the products they wish to buy. The primary motto of Chiranjiv Steel Centre is to help their customers get the best deal in piping products for their business applications. At Chiranjiv Steel Centre, we do not comprise on the quality of our products and services provided to the customers. Our quality control department is committed to enhancing the skills of administrative and technical personnel by incorporating comprehensive preparation and continuous supervision.

What does Chiranjiv Steel Centre have to offer?

We are actively involved in the manufacturing of our products in various ferrous and non-ferrous materials like stainless steel, carbon steel, alloy steel, duplex and super duplex steel, nickel alloy, Inconel, Monel, Hastelloy, copper-nickel, brass, etc. We also offer products such as Alloy Steel Plates, Carbon Steel Plates, Stainless Steel Sheets & Plates, Duplex & Super Duplex sheets and plates, Alloy steel pipes, Alloy steel tubes, copper-nickel pipes, copper-nickel tubes, and so on. All our manufactured products comply with both National and International Quality Standards.