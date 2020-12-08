Depth Filtration Market – by 2025, Global Industry is Expecting to Grow at CAGR of 9.0%

PUNE, India, 2020-Dec-08 — /EPR Network/ — According to the new market research report “Depth Filtration Market by Media Type (Cellulose, Activated Carbon), Product (Capsule, Sheet, Module), Application(Final Product Processing (Biologics), cell Clarification, Viral Clearance, Operation Scale (Manufacturing, Lab) – Global Forecast to 2025” published by MarketsandMarkets™.

The Global Depth Filtration Market is projected to reach USD 2.9 billion by 2025 from USD 1.7 billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 9.0% during the forecast period.

– Increasing adoption of single-use technologies

– Focus on developing large-molecule biopharmaceuticals

– Advantages such as low cost and ease of use are driving the uptake of depth filters

– Increased preference of synthetic depth media over naturally derived media

The major companies operating in the global depth filtration market include Merck KGaA (Germany), Danaher Corporation (US), Sartorius AG (Germany), GE Healthcare (US), 3M (US), Parker Hannifin Corporation (US), Porvair Filtration Group (UK), ErtelAlsop (US), Amazon Filters Ltd. (UK), Meissner Filtration Products, Inc. (US), Donaldson Comany, Inc. (US), Eaton Corporation (Ireland), Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics (France), Clariance Technique (Australia).

The global depth filtration market is segmented into four major regions, namely, North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle-East & Africa. In 2019, North America accounted for the largest share of 38.0% of the global market, followed by Europe, with a share of 29.2%. The large share of the North American region can be attributed to a large number of pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies in the region and the presence of a well-established healthcare market. The Asia Pacific market, on the other hand, is expected to register the highest growth during the forecast period. Factors such as increasing research and development by pharmaceutical companies in China, India, and Japan are likely to support the growth of this market.

Based on media, is broadly segmented into diatomaceous earth (DE), activated carbon, cellulose, perlite, and other media (glass fibers, quartz, borosilicate, and resin binders). The DE filters segment accounted for the largest share of 41.3% of the global depth filtration market in 2018. The large share of this segment is attributed to the high-quality filtration offered by DE and its wide range of applications in the pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical industry.

Based on the application, is segmented into final product processing, cell clarification, raw material filtration, diagnostics, and viral clearance. The final product processing segment is further categorized as small-molecule processing and biologics processing. The raw material filtration market is further segmented into media & buffer filtration and bioburden testing. In 2019, the final product processing segment accounted for the largest share of the depth filtration market due to the, expansion in generics production and the demand for high-quality final products.