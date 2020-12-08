DK Business Patron launches Global Debt Collection Services

Delhi, India, 2020-Dec-08 — /EPR Network/ — DK Business Patron has been famous not only for their dedicated and inventive services but also because they have been foraying into services that no other Outsourcing provider looks up to in order to serve their clients from a 360 degree view. This Outsourcing Company keeps coming up with inventive and out of the box functions that they can provide their clients with at utmost level of efficiency and effectiveness through the skilled personnel that they have in their teams.

In a recent development it has come to notice that DK Business Patron has launched a global debt collection service segment for their clients across countries. The development is quite a shocking deal for most of the Indian Outsourcing service providers as the launch of a global debt collection unit is unconventional and quiet not much heard of before this. Debt collection deals with recovery of bad loans that are pending for any business. This is a segment that organisations often overlook and do not consider much important as it does not account for centric business functions.

DK Business Patron while launching this new segment has stated that they wanted to tap the yet untapped potential in debt collection services that would aid their clients in recovery of debt benefiting them in terms of improved cash flows and would also increase good relations with their customers.

The debt collection services will be offered throughout countries in the Asian continent, the United Kingdom, the United States of America, Canada and India. The reach of DK Business Patron in outsourcing services has been global since a long time and their relationship with international clients has only accelerated on the part of trust and goodwill since then. This is a major reason as to why DK Business Patron is always confident in launching the unexplored segments of business in Outsourcing services because it is known that their clientele will support it given their work quality and professional relationships that have been established over the years.

