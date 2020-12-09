Successful Conclusion for LED Expo Thailand + Light ASEAN 2020 Virtual Edition

BANGKOK, Thailand, 2020-Dec-09 — /EPR Network/ — This digital version received good responses from both buyers and exhibitors with the conclusion of many business deals, partnerships, interactive product demonstrations, knowledge exchanges and networking, all done virtually over 3-days.

A total of over 1757 business visitors, including 78 VIP buyers from over 51 countries attended this 3-day event. Over 241 one –to-one business meetings were concluded through a series of business matching program.

Apart from digital showcases of innovative LED and lighting products and solutions by exhibiting companies, attendees also joined over 17 E-conferences and Webinars that were conducted by international and local key industry players and experts. A wide range of topics was discussed. These included designs, trends, future technology, sustainability, digitalization to name a few.

Exhibiting companies were generally very satisfied with the outcome of their participation. Mr. Jie Chu, the marketing manager of Tuya Smart said, “The event was well organized, and through this event, we were able to introduce ourselves and get connected with the local market and industry. We look forward to the next event in 2021.”

Mr. Peter Tak, the assistant manager of the Korean Association for Photonics Industry Development said, “Although this is the 1st time we are attending this virtual expo, our booth is amongst the most visited booth with over 700 visits. On top of that, we got to know many local industry players and associations. We are looking forward to meeting everyone again next year.”

Agreeing to this is Mr. James Lee, manager of “LED FOR YOU”. He said, “This is also our 1st time attending this virtual exhibition and it has given us the great opportunity to get connected with local and international lighting community, especially during this period of COVID-19 pandemic.”

Another satisfied exhibitor was Mr. Tosaporn Premyothin, deputy managing director of W.I.P. Electric Co., Ltd. He said, “Despite the COVD-19 situation, we were excited that we were able to meet potential customers from all over the globe via this platform. We have received positive feedback from both local and international customers. We highly recommend that everyone attend the physical event next year.”

The physical or live face-to face edition of LED Expo Thailand + Light ASEAN will take place from 1st to 3rd September 2021. Ridding on the success of this year’s virtual edition, expectations are high as the industry looks forward to catch up at the physical event next year.

For more information, please visit the website: www.ledexpothailand.com

