Cloud Mobile Backend as a Service (BaaS) Market vendors by Share & Growth Strategies – 2025

Northbrook, IL 60062, USA, 2020-Dec-09 — According to a research report “Cloud Mobile Backend as a Service (BaaS) Market by Application (Cloud Storage and Backup, User Authentication, Database Management, Push Notification), Platform (Android, iOS) Enterprise Size, Vertical (BFSI, Retail), and Region – Global Forecast to 2025” published by MarketsandMarkets, the Cloud mobile BaaS market size is expected to grow from USD 2.0 billion in 2020 to USD 5.9 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 23.9% during the forecast period. Growing mobile app-driven economies demand BaaS, Increasing the adoption of mobile devices, and BaaS helps developers concentrate on the frontend for faster development and deployment are driving factor for the Cloud mobile BaaS market.

Browse 152 market data Tables and 46 Figures spread through 173 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Cloud Mobile Backend as a Service (BaaS) Market – Global Forecast to 2025″

Download PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=813

North America to hold the largest market size during the forecast period

The North American Cloud mobile BaaS market is already mature for Cloud mobile BaaS systems, and a significant number of new installations of Cloud mobile BaaS and upgrade of the existing Cloud mobile BaaS solutions. Currently, the United States (US) holds the highest share in the Cloud mobile BaaS market as it is home to large telecom giants, well-established suppliers, as well as end-user industries that continuously adapt to newer technologies for improved business productivity and work efficiency.

Market Players

Market players profiled in this report include Microsoft (US), IBM (US), Oracle (US), Temenos (Switzerland), AWS (US), Google (US), PROGRESS (US), Kii (US), ProgrammableWeb (US), Appcelerator (France), EXADEL (US), 8Base (US), Back4App (US), Built.io (US), Backendless (US), Couchbase (US), Kumulos (US), Kuzzle (France), BaaSBox (Italy), Loopback (US), and PubNub (US). These players offer various Cloud mobile BaaS solutions and services to cater to the demands and needs of the market. Major growth strategies are adopted by the players, including acquisitions, partnerships, collaborations and agreements, and new product launches/product enhancements.

Request Sample Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=813

Microsoft was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Washington, US. The company offers cloud-based services, applications, and solutions to enterprises, along with support and consulting services. It designs, manufactures, and sells devices that integrate with its cloud-based services. The multinational company is recognized for providing platforms, such as mobile and cloud-based environments. The company offers a vast array of services, including cloud-based solutions, which provide its commercial clientele with software, services, and platforms. Microsoft delivers a robust cloud-based Microsoft Azure platform that includes computing, networking, storage, database, and management services for enterprises. In septemebr 2020, Microsoft has added chat tools to its Azure Communications service. The company enables developers to add chat tools to existing applications and improve business interactions among the employees and customers.

Oracle is a publicly held company, which was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in California, US. It is a global provider of IT solutions in the form of applications, platforms, and infrastructure to businesses of all sizes, such as enterprises, governments, educational institutes, and resellers. Additionally, it is a leading provider in the core technologies of cloud IT environments, including database and middleware software as well as enterprise applications, virtualization, clustering, large-scale systems management, and related infrastructure. It has three businesses: cloud and license business, hardware business, and services business. In September 2019, Oracle launched the updated version of Oracle Mobile Cloud service. The updated version can be integrated with Oracle data centers, which helps migrate Oracle Mobile Hub.

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their pain points around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the “Growth Engagement Model – GEM”. The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write “Attack, avoid and defend” strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, “Knowledge Store” connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra.

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road, Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: 1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/mobile-backend-as-a-service-mbaas-market.asp