Stover & Company’s Unique Service Proposition in 72nd Year of Customer Satisfaction

Cheswick, Pennsylvania, 2020-Dec-10 — /EPR Network/ — For 72 years and several generations, family-owned and operated Stover & Company has been the secret ingredient in the successful recipes of bakers, confectioners, and foodservice providers in their neighborhood as well as across the country. For many years, customers in need of products as diverse as Fleischmann’s Instant Yeast and Couverture chocolate have relied on their broad selection of wares, excellent prices, and commitment to customer satisfaction to make the grade.

Stover & Company doesn’t rely all on one strategy, like many other competitors. Instead, they round out their approach to business with a multivariate approach, incorporating several tactics that ensure not only an excellent selection of wholesale baking goods but great quality and freshness as well as great prices.

For one thing, Stover & Company maintains a comprehensive collection of goods for baking, making candies, and more, all within their own refrigerated warehouses. They also keep a handle on quality and logistics as they operate their own refrigerated trucks. This enables them to deliver consistent service and lead times, in areas where others might rely on brokers for support and transport.

Stover & Company also provides one of the largest collections of baking and confectionery supplies online, including SAF Instant Yeast, active dry yeasts, chocolate for molds as well as regular chocolates and couverture grades, flours, sugar, and other bulk supplies, and even decorative supplies for making icing as well as glazes, sanding sugar and more. In short, if a baker or a candymaker could have a need for it, they can turn to Stover & Company to provide it.

Their team of representatives has also committed to providing the best customer experience possible, which they provide by ensuring two things above others – low, wholesale pricing and unrivaled expertise. Customers have been coming to them for years for suggestions, advice, and recommendations. Where a customer’s experience on a matter falls short of complete, a quick call to Stover & Company will furnish results.

Additionally, they are flexible with their customers and sensitive to the unique needs of their client’s businesses. Not all accounts have the same purchasing power, and Stover & Company understands this. Nonetheless, they regard each and every esteemed customer account with the warmth of family and will create individual pricing schemes that suit the needs of all clients, no matter the size of the account. Nothing is impersonal at Stover & Company, and this devoted, individual account has been due in no small part to their success over the years.

Customers who are interested in learning more about Stover & Company’s product selection or who have questions about supply, pricing, warehousing, or logistics are asked to reach out directly to Stover & Company. Interested parties can consult their website, stovercompany.com, for more information, or reach them by email at info@stovercompany.com or by phone at 724-274-6314.