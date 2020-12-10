UTOR Named Top Ukranian B2B Company by Clutch.

Posted on 2020-12-10 by in Technology // 0 Comments

Dnipro, Ukraine, 2020-Dec-10 — /EPR Network/ — Ukrainian outsourcing software testing company Utor has been named a top B2B company in Ukraine by Clutch. In October 2020, Utor got the highest award in the software development category. Utor awarded for a high quality of service and individual approach to clients. The company has the highest five star rating on Clutch and 22 positive feedbacks from clients around the globe.

“Our customers are happy about the work that we are doing, and we are happy of Clutch helps us to let more people know about that, by awarding us as TOP B2B companies in Ukraine!”

Sergey Smagluyk, CEO of UTOR

Clutch.co is an independent platform with ratings and reviews that identifies leading IT and marketing service providers and software. The independent Clutch team gathers data from clients and rates companies according to the level of service and clients’ experience. The main goal of Clutch is to make searching and choosing a company easy, clear, and honest. Every year Clutch announced their 2020 Leader Awards. 

Utor is a software testing company that can implement the best QA decisions in a project. Utor team consists of 50 engineers who can cover various QA goals – from creating a testing strategy to increase product quality through software testing.

 

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2020 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!