Pyrogen Testing Market: Growing Focus on Personalized Medicine

Market growth is driven by the growing focus on personalized medicine, increasing R&D in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries, rising prevalence of chronic diseases, the growing awareness of food safety, and the rising incidence of infectious diseases and increasing frequency of pandemics.

The global pyrogen testing market size is projected to reach USD 1,689 million by 2025 from USD 927 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 12.7%.

COVID-19 Impact on Global Pyrogen Testing Market

COVID-19 is an infectious disease caused by the most recently discovered novel coronavirus. Largely unknown before the outbreak began in Wuhan (China) in December 2019, COVID-19 has moved from a regional crisis to a global pandemic in just a matter of a few weeks. With the World Health Organization (WHO) officially declared the outbreak of COVID-19, a pandemic, a mix of established pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies, as well as small startups, have stepped forward to develop treatments and vaccines that target the infection caused by the novel coronavirus. According to the WHO, there are 70 vaccine candidates under development at present, and three candidates are already being tested in human trials. The pandemic’s economic and social burden has prompted government bodies globally to increase support for vaccine development, which has led to an increase in the adoption of pyrogen testing products for COVID-19 research. As vaccine manufacturing is expected to increase due to COVID-19, bacterial endotoxin testing will be an important quality assurance measure to ensure patient safety.

Download PDF Brochure:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=255266155

Opportunity: Emerging markets offer lucrative opportunities

Countries across the APAC are highly lucrative markets for the life sciences industry. For instance, India has been taking significant initiatives, including encouraging public-private partnerships (PPPs) in biopharmaceutical R&D projects, to establish itself as the world’s leading major biopharmaceutical innovation hub. South Korea is also taking initiatives to become a global biotech hub with a focus on biosimilars, vaccine production, and stem cell therapies. The growing demand for remedial treatments for life-threatening diseases, such as cancer and diabetes, highlights the need for drug R&D and thereby the demand for pyrogen testing kits for effective quality testing and control.

North America is the largest regional market for pyrogen testing

The global pyrogen testing market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. In 2019, North America accounted for the largest share of the global pyrogen testing market. The North American pyrogen testing market’s growth can be attributed to the high spending on pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical research, increasing pharmaceutical drug pipelines, a growing number of drug approvals, and rising consumer awareness about product safety.

Request for Sample Pages:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=255266155

Key Players

Charles River Laboratories, Inc. (US), Lonza (Switzerland), Merck KGaA (Germany), Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US), Associates of Cape Cod, Inc. (US), GenScript Biotech Corporation (China), bioMérieux SA (France), FUJIFILM Wako Pure Chemical Corporation (Japan), Eurofins Scientific (Luxembourg), WuXi AppTec (China), Hycult Biotech (Netherlands), Ellab A/S (Denmark), Microcoat Biotechnologie GmbH (Germany), InvivoGen (US), Nelson Laboratories, LLC (US), Almac Group (UK), Pacific Biolabs (US), STERIS plc (US), Accugen Laboratories, Inc. (US), TOXIKON (US), Minerva Analytix GmbH (Germany), Indoor Biotechnologies, Inc. (US), Creative Bioarray (US), Lucideon Limited (UK), and North American Science Associates, Inc. (US).