Managed Domain Name System (DNS) Services Market report by MarketsandMarkets

Northbrook, IL 60062, USA, 2020-Dec-10 — According to a research report “Managed Domain Name System (DNS) Services Market by DNS Service, DNS Server (Primary Servers and Secondary Servers), Deployment Mode (Cloud and On-premises), End-User (Service Providers and Enterprises), and Region – Global Forecast to 2025”, size is projected to grow from USD 372 million in 2020 to USD 862 million by 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 18.3% during the forecast period. Major factors driving the growth of the Managed DNS market include the proliferation of web traffic and domain registrations across consumers, growing DDoS attacks in the businesses, increased return on investment with more customer engagement for business.

Browse in-depth TOC on “Managed Domain Name System (DNS) Services Market”

387 – Tables

66 – Figures

315 – Pages

Godaddy operates across five regions with 19.3 million customers and mainly caters to independent (micro-businesses and noncommercial businesses); partners (web designers and developers); and domain registrars and investors. GoDaddy’s key business solutions include domain (primary registrations, aftermarket, and domain name add ons), hosting and presence (shared website hosting, website hosting on Virtual Private Servers (VPSs) and virtual dedicated servers, managed hosting, security, social media management, and websites and marketing), and business applications (Microsoft 365 support, email accounts, email marketing, and telephony). GoDaddy offers premium DNS services that ensure the easy management of DNS servers using the Anycast DNS network

DNS Made Easy is one of the leading providers in managed DNS services. The firm offers expertise in primary or secondary DNS services, DNS failover with system monitoring, GeoDNS, and proprietary ANAME among others. It consists of 16 PoPs, over 1,000 Nameservers, and hundreds of gigabits of connectivity. It also offers 99.999999% uptime with a 500% back SLA. It answers queries in 30 milliseconds and manages customer domains receiving more than 30 billion queries per day. It also protects end-users from cyberattacks with the DNS analytics platform that offers features such as account analytics, domain analytics, Real-Time Statistics (RTS), and query logging.

