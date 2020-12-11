ParkChirp Teaming up with Parkwell

Denver, Colorado, 2020-Dec-11 — /EPR Network/ —

ParkChirp is pleased to announce they have teamed up with Parkwell, a parking management company that provides services in Colorado. With this partnership, Parkwell’s customers are able to easily find the best and most affordable parking options throughout the Denver area.

While ParkChirp has made it easier for residents to find parking in the city, the addition of Parkwell means these same customers can take advantage of a number of special deals to make parking in the Denver area more affordable than ever. Parkwell routinely offers special deals on parking, including monthly parking subscriptions that ensure those who live and work downtown have access to affordable parking when they need it. In fact, the website is currently offering 50 percent off monthly parking, as well as $10 daily parking in the Central Business District and North Capitol Hill. The Art Garage, located close to the Civic Center, Denver Art Museum, and various government buildings is also promoting a monthly parking rate of $165, which is well below the market average.

With the partnership between these two companies, residents who work in or frequent the downtown Denver area can now not only more easily find a parking spot ahead of time, but they can do so for lower prices than ever before.

Anyone interested in these discounted prices or in how to find parking in Denver can learn more by visiting the ParkChirp or Parkwell’s websites.

About ParkChirp: ParkChirp is an online parking service that makes it easier for individuals traveling to the downtown Denver area to find the parking they need ahead of time. Customers can purchase their parking spot before they arrive to avoid driving around to find an open space. Through the app and website, residents and visitors get access to more than 45 parking locations throughout the city.

About Parkwell: Parkwell is a parking management company focused on delivering best-in-class parking and mobility services. Based in Denver, Parkwell manages parking garages and surface parking lots for top tier real estate owners. Parkwell’s industry leading solutions has made it one of the fastest growing parking operators in the U.S.

Company: ParkChirp

City: Denver

State: CO