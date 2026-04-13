Tangy Management Releases Hurricane-Season Playbook for Short-Term Rental Owners Across Miami, Broward County, and Coastal Markets

MIAMI, FL, 2026-04-13 — /EPR Network/ — As hurricane season returns to South Florida and coastal markets, short-term rental owners on Airbnb and similar platforms face a challenge that goes beyond managing bookings: they are responsible for guest safety, property protection, and keeping their calendars and reputations intact when storms threaten.

To help owners meet that challenge with structure rather than improvisation, Tangy Management, a Miami-based full-service short-term rental property management company, today announced the release of its Hurricane-Season Playbook for Short-Term Rental Owners, a practical resource covering property preparation, guest communication strategy, rebooking workflows, and emergency vendor operations across Florida, Georgia, and South Carolina.

“Miami can be an incredible market, but it’s not a ‘list it and hope for the best’ city and that applies to hurricane season too,” said Victor Feria. “Owners want clear plans, not last-minute chaos. This playbook is meant to give hosts and investors the structure they need before a storm is already in the forecast.”

Tangy Management serves vacation rental owners, real estate investors, and boutique hotels across Florida, Georgia, and South Carolina with end-to-end short-term rental management, from listing setup, guest communication, and smart pricing to professional housekeeping, quality checks, and 24/7 guest support. The company also backs its onboarding with a performance commitment: a first booking within 30 days.

Why Coastal STR Owners Need a Formal Hurricane Protocol

Hurricane season is a fact of life for short-term rental owners in markets like Miami, Broward County, and Charleston. A formal hurricane-season operations protocol, according to Tangy Management, is not just a nice-to-have for coastal hosts – it is the safety net that separates owners who respond quickly from those who scramble.

Without documented procedures, every tropical storm watch triggers a new round of questions: what to move, who to call, and what to tell guests. With a written protocol in place, owners have clear steps, predefined thresholds for decisions, and far less guesswork during an already stressful time.

Tangy Management emphasizes that in competitive coastal markets, storms are part of the operating environment. Owners want their properties to stay bookable as often as it is safe to do so, but responsible management means never gambling with guest safety or the physical asset. That balance, the company says, is why written procedures need to be built and refined well before hurricane season begins.

The company’s playbook focuses on three priorities during any weather event: safety first, asset protection second, and guest experience right alongside both.

Hurricane-Ready Vacation Rentals: Owner and Property Checklist

According to Tangy Management, hurricane readiness starts months before storms form. The company encourages owners to complete a pre-season property checklist well in advance, so no one is discovering roof or drainage issues while a storm is already in the forecast.

An owner-level hurricane preparedness checklist typically includes:

– Roof inspection to check for loose shingles, flashing issues, or existing leaks

– Window and door assessments, including impact glass, shutters, and seals

– Landscaping and tree trimming to reduce the risk of flying debris

– Gutter and drainage checks so water flows away from the structure

– Insurance review, including wind and flood coverage, plus updated photos and documentation of furnishings and finishes

On the operations side, Tangy Management handles unit-level preparation specific to each property. That typically means securing or storing outdoor furniture, umbrellas, grills, and loose décor. Inside, the company confirms that emergency items – flashlights, batteries, a basic first-aid kit, and a printed list of emergency phone numbers – are stocked and easy for guests to find.

Tangy Management also posts evacuation routes and local shelter information where relevant, and confirms that WiFi login and backup contact details are available in case internet or platform messaging goes down. For Airbnb management in Miami, the company notes this is especially important since guests frequently arrive from regions with no hurricane experience and need explicit guidance.

“Local details matter in ways that are easy to overlook,” Victor Feria noted. “Miami property management for short-term rentals has to account for flood zones, storm surge maps, building codes, and any association rules around shutter installation or generator use. We bake all of that into each property’s operating notes before the season starts.”

Guest Communication Strategy Before, During, and After Storms

Tangy Management says a strong guest communication strategy is what turns a stressful weather event into a manageable one. The company’s timeline typically begins before the season opens, with general messaging that reminds guests booking during hurricane months that storms are possible and encourages them to consider travel insurance.

When a specific storm enters the forecast and could affect a reservation, the company shifts to targeted pre-arrival notices explaining the situation, what is being monitored, and what policies apply if conditions change. For guests already on-stay, Tangy Management provides timely updates about local advisories, evacuation recommendations, and building service changes using a mix of platform messaging, SMS, phone, and email depending on urgency and guest preference.

The company’s internal standard operating procedures keep the tone calm, factual, and proactive – honest about risks without causing unnecessary alarm. Communication frequency is calibrated to match storm updates so guests are never left wondering what is happening.

Tangy Management says consistent, clear communication is one of the most effective tools for protecting owner reviews and minimising cancellations. For short-term rental hosts in Miami and Broward County, that communication strategy may include:

– Sharing references to official local advisories and evacuation orders

– Reminding guests of house rules that affect safety, such as balcony use during high winds

– Explaining how refunds, date changes, or credits work under the property’s booking policies

– Providing practical tips for staying safe inside the property if sheltering in place is permitted

“Guests don’t expect you to control the weather, but they do expect you to guide them through it,” Victor Feria said. “When they feel informed and cared for, they are more likely to leave positive feedback, even if their beach vacation turned into a storm watch.”

Smart Rebooking and Revenue Protection Workflows

When a storm is approaching, Tangy Management says the hardest operational decisions involve whether to keep bookings, pause them, or help guests leave early. To keep those decisions consistent, the company follows a decision framework that considers storm strength, timing, official advisories, property location, and applicable building or association rules.

If the forecast suggests only passing bad weather, the company may keep the property open with enhanced communication and precautions. When watches or warnings escalate, or if flood risk is elevated, Tangy Management may pause new bookings and review existing reservations case by case. If local authorities issue evacuation orders, guest safety becomes the only priority and the team works quickly on cancellations or relocations.

Tangy Management’s rebooking workflows focus on giving guests options while protecting owner revenue as much as possible. Depending on the situation, that can include:

– Moving guests to another Tangy Management property that is safer or outside the impact area

– Coordinating with trusted partner hosts to find comparable accommodations

– Shifting dates so guests can return once conditions improve

– Working within platform policies to manage refunds or credits fairly

For Airbnb management in Miami, where watches and warnings are more common than in many other markets, Tangy Management says having documented workflows helps the team move fast and remain aligned with platform rules and local regulations.

Inside Tangy’s Emergency Vendor and Operations Network

Even with thorough preparation, Tangy Management acknowledges that some properties will experience storm damage. That is when the company’s emergency vendor network becomes essential.

Tangy Management maintains ongoing relationships with licensed roofers, board-up crews, restoration companies, HVAC technicians, electricians, plumbers, and cleaning teams who understand the urgency of post-storm work.

After a storm passes and it is safe to access properties, the company triages work orders in a defined order of priority:

– Life-safety issues first (exposed wiring, structural concerns, broken glass)

– Water intrusion and structural damage next

– Cosmetic repairs and restoration last

Throughout the process, Tangy Management provides owners with clear reporting that includes photos, descriptions, and recommended next steps.

How a Formal Protocol Protects Owner Investments and Reputation

Tangy Management emphasizes that a documented hurricane-season protocol does more than reduce stress. It directly protects both the physical investment and the long-term reputation of the listing.

In competitive markets like Miami, the way an owner handles storms becomes part of their brand. Guests compare reviews and notice when hosts are responsive, safety-focused, and transparent.

“Hurricane season will always bring uncertainty,” Victor Feria noted. “But your response doesn’t have to be improvised every time. That’s the whole point of building the protocol before the season starts.”

Next Steps for Coastal Short-Term Rental Owners

Tangy Management recommends reviewing operational readiness before the season begins:

– Complete a pre-season property inspection

– Confirm emergency supplies and evacuation information

– Review insurance coverage

– Establish a guest communication protocol

– Document rebooking workflows

– Identify and pre-qualify emergency vendors

Supporting Coastal Owners With Consistent, High-Performing Short-Term Rentals

Tangy Management concludes its announcement with a broader message: coastal markets remain strong for short-term rental income, but consistent performance is built on preparation, discipline, and professional execution.

About Tangy Management

Tangy Management is a Miami-based, full-service short-term rental property management company serving vacation rental owners, real estate investors, and boutique hotels across Florida, Georgia, and South Carolina.

The company delivers hotel-level hospitality through comprehensive operational support, including guest communication, smart pricing, professional housekeeping coordination, quality checks, and 24/7 guest assistance.

Tangy Management also backs onboarding with a commitment to secure a first booking within 30 days.

Media/Business Inquiries:

Tangy Management | Miami, Florida

tangymgmt.com