At a CAGR of 15.9% – Regenerative Medicine Market projected to surpass $17.9 billion by 2025

According to the new market research report “Regenerative Medicine Market by Product (Cell Therapies (Autologous, Allogenic), Stemcell Therapy, Tissue-engineering, Gene Therapy), Application (Wound Care, Musculoskeletal, Oncology, Dental, Ocular), Geography – Global Forecast to 2025” published by MarketsandMarkets™.

The Global Regenerative Medicine Market is expected to reach USD 17.9 billion by 2025 from USD 8.5 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 15.9%.

Rising prevalence of chronic diseases, genetic disorders, and cancer

Rising investments in regenerative medicine research

Growing pipeline of regenerative medicine products

Rising demand for organ transplantations

Growth Opportunity: Implementation of the 21st Century Cures Act;

The 21st Century Cures Act was signed into law in the US in December 2016. Among other objectives, this new law has been enacted to advance regenerative medicine research and medical innovation and covers various provisions that may impact the development and approval of several products in the coming years.

The major players operating in regenerative medicine market are 3M (US), Allergan plc (Ireland), Amgen, Inc. (US), Aspect Biosystems (Canada), bluebird bio (US), Kite Pharma (US), Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (US), MEDIPOST Co., Ltd. (South Korea), Medtronic plc (Ireland), Anterogen Co., Ltd. (South Korea), MiMedx Group (US), Misonix (US), Novartis AG (Switzerland), Organogenesis Inc. (US), Orthocell Limited (Australia), Corestem, Inc. (South Korea), Spark Therapeutics (US), APAC Biotech (India), Shenzhen Sibiono GeneTech Co., Ltd. (China), Smith & Nephew plc (UK), Stryker Corporation (US), Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (Japan), Tego Science (South Korea), Vericel Corporation (US), and Zimmer Biomet (US).

The regenerative medicine market is segmented into four major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW). In 2019, North America accounted for the largest share in the market. The growth in the North American market can be attributed to rising stem cell banking, tissue engineering, and drug discovery in the region; expansion of the healthcare sector; and the high adoption of stem cell therapy and cell immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer and chronic diseases.

Based on products, is segmented into tissue-engineered products, cell therapies, gene therapies, and progenitor and stem cell therapies. The tissue-engineered products segment accounted for the largest share in the regenerative medicine market in 2019. The increasing adoption of tissue-engineered products for the treatment of chronic wounds and musculoskeletal disorders and the rising funding for the R&D of regenerative medicine products and therapies are the major factors driving the growth of this segment.

Based on applications, is segmented into musculoskeletal disorders, wound care, oncology, ocular disorders, dental, and other applications. In 2019, the musculoskeletal disorders segment accounted for the largest market share. This can be attributed to the rising prevalence of orthopedic diseases, growing geriatric population, increasing number of stem cell research projects, growing number of clinical researches/trials, and the rich pipeline of stem cell products for the treatment of musculoskeletal disorders.