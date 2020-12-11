Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Market worth $24.7 billion by 2027

PUNE, India, 2020-Dec-11 — /EPR Network/ — The report “Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Market by Product Type (White, Grey, Black), End-Use Industry (Building & Construction, Packaging), and Region (APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East & Africa, South America) – Global Forecast to 2027″ The EPS market is expected to grow from USD 15.5 billion in 2018 to USD 24.7 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period. The major factors driving the EPS market include the growing construction and packaging industries in developing countries.

Browse 145 market data Tables and 51 Figures spread through 152 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Market by Product Type (White, Grey, Black), End-Use Industry (Building & Construction, Packaging), and Region (APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East & Africa, South America) – Global Forecast to 2027”

♦ Download PDF Brochure – https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=1138

The grey EPS segment is projected to register the highest CAGR in the EPS market during the forecast period

Grey EPS is gradually penetrating the global market for the past 10 years. The less thermal conductivity and better insulation of grey EPS than white EPS are making it a preferable choice in the building & construction industry. Grey EPS has an additional elasticity that improves sound insulation and provides better thermal efficiency in comparison to the normal white EPS insulation.

Building & construction to be the fastest-growing end-use industry during the forecast period

EPS possesses ideal physical and mechanical properties for most insulating needs. It is an excellent design element, an ideal choice for green building, offers tangible environmental advantages that can maximize energy efficiency, provides improved indoor environmental quality, and enhances durability. These factors make the building & construction industry the largest consumer of EPS.

♦ Request Sample Report – https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=1138

APAC is expected to hold the largest market size in the EPS market during the forecast period

APAC has emerged as the leading consumer and producer of EPS because of the increasing demand from the domestic front and rising income levels. The easy availability of low-cost labor and economical & accessible raw materials are increasing the production of EPS in the region, thereby driving foreign investments. APAC is also the fastest-growing EPS market. The government proposals to improve public infrastructure and rising cash-intensive non-residential construction are positively impacting the market growth. The demand in APAC will further increase in the next five years because of several on-going and upcoming building & construction projects in the developing countries.

Major vendors in the EPS market include Wuxi Xingda (China), Synthos (Poland), BASF (Germany), Total (France), SUNPOR KUNSTSTOFF (Austria), The Ravago Group (Belgium), Alpek (Mexico), VERSALIS (Italy), Nova Chemicals (US), Flint Hills Resources (US), PJSC SIBUR HOLDING (Russia), Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC) (Saudi Arabia), Kaneka Corporation (Japan), Atlas Roofing Corporation (US), BEWiSynbra Group (Sweden), Brødr. Sunde A/S (Norway), Nexkemia Petrochemicals (Canada), and Unipol Holland (Netherlands).

About MarketsandMarkets™



MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the “Growth Engagement Model – GEM”. The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write “Attack, avoid and defend” strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, “Knowledge Store” connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com