London Rolling Film Festival XVI Opens Submissions for 2026 Edition

LONDON, UK, 2026-03-10 — /EPR Network/ — Submissions are now open for the XVI edition of the London Rolling Film Festival, returning to central London 17–21 September 2026 with an expanded programme of screenings, industry panels and networking events at Vue Cinema Piccadilly and other West End venues.

The London Rolling Film Festival continues its mission to provide independent filmmakers with a welcoming platform to showcase their work, pitch new projects and connect with industry professionals.

The programme will culminate in 15 awards recognising excellence across filmmaking craft, from the Best Short Film Audience Award to jury honours celebrating professionals both in front of and behind the camera, including acting, cinematography, casting and music score.

The festival also confirms the return of the True Spark Award for a second consecutive year, celebrating films that bring uplifting, inspiring and meaningful stories to the screen and highlighting the power of cinema to inspire positive change.

The Kimberley Marren Recognition Award will also continue to be presented, reflecting the festival’s commitment to shining a light on those who work tirelessly behind the scenes and whose contributions often go unseen. Presented for several years, the award recognises individuals whose dedication helps shape the industry and ensures their work is celebrated during their careers.

Continuing its commitment to supporting independent creatives, the festival will once again present the Help To Roll Fund, an initiative designed to provide practical support to filmmakers and creatives looking to take the next step in their careers.

Among the projects supported by the fund is the short film “You and Me Makes Three” by Emmalie El Fadli, premiering at BFI Flare: London LGBTQIA+ Film Festival on 28 March 2026.

Over the years, the festival has welcomed guests and speakers associated with leading organisations including BBC, Channel 4, Sky and Lionsgate, alongside BAFTA-winning and Emmy-recognised talent.

Notable guests have included Emmy-nominated director Neil Marshall, Emmy Award-winning actor Nikolay Moss, BAFTA-winning producer Bob Clarke, BAFTA winner Kwadjo Dajan, Lionsgate Senior Theatrical Sales Manager Paul Sophocli, BBC presenter and Sky awards producer Amanny Mohamed, actress and producer Giulia Lupetti, and showbiz reporter Stephanie Takyi.

Festival Director Alida Pantone said:

“Steady, little steps have brought us here, and I couldn’t be prouder of what the festival has become and what it continues to offer filmmakers. What began as a small film night in a Shoreditch pub has grown into a multi-day international event in the heart of London. Our aim remains the same: to create a welcoming platform where independent filmmakers can showcase their work, connect with industry professionals and feel part of a vibrant creative community.”

Submissions for the London Rolling Film Festival XVI are now open on FilmFreeway, with a limited-time Early Bird entry fee starting at £1.

Link: https://filmfreeway.com/LondonRollingFilmFestival

About the London Rolling Film Festival

The London Rolling Film Festival is an independent international film festival. Through screenings, industry discussions, networking opportunities and awards, the festival provides filmmakers with a platform to showcase their work and build meaningful connections within the global film community.

Key Facts – London Rolling Film Festival XVI

Festival: London Rolling Film Festival – XVI Edition

Dates: 17–21 September 2026

Location: Vue Cinema Piccadilly and other prestigious locations to be confirmed

Programme: Screenings, industry panels, networking events and awards

Awards: 15 awards including Audience Award and Jury Awards.

True Spark Award: Saving the world one film at the time.

Filmmaker Support: Help To Roll Fund, Pitch Corner

Submissions: Now open. Early Bird Fee starting at £1