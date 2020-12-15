Ecosmob Announced Multi-Tenant Contact Center Solution with Exceptional Features

Ahmedabad, India, 2020-Dec-15 — /EPR Network/ — Ecosmob Technologies, a renowned VoIP solution provider, has announced a multi-tenant contact center solution to enhance caller experience. The solution is suitable for all contact centers as it is developed for inbound, outbound, and blended call centers. It’s an intelligent, robust, and secure solution that allows users to build loyalty and exceed customer expectations. The call center solution offered by Ecosmob is a feature-rich system that offers numerous benefits to its users. It is one of the best replacements for IP PBX solution and offers multi-tenancy features to help agents to provide a satisfactory solution to the queries of the customers.

Some of the key features of call center solution include autodialer, predictive dialer, automatic call distribution, skill-based routing, multi-tenant support, real-time reports and analytics, campaign management, lead management, voicemail, SIP trunk management, live call monitoring, multilingual support, real-time queue & agent status, etc. The multi-tenant feature of this solution helps call centers to work on single hardware without the need for multiple-hardware. The call center solution also comes with an omnichannel feature that allows customers to choose any channel to communicate with call center agents.

When asked about the details, the spokesperson of the company shared details about the solution, “The Multi-tenant Contact Center Solution offered by Ecosmob is the best and practical choice for call centers that are looking to enhance their business with a VoIP calling solution. Our software has been developed using the FreeSWITCH and WebRTC technology, which enables call centers to handle a few hundred to thousands of concurrent calls. It allows setting up and organizing trunks according to the needs of the tenants. The solution also provides separate lists, leads, and campaigns per tenant. The contact center software is designed to keep all types of call centers in mind and can be integrated easily with CRM systems. The solution can also be scaled according to business growth. We can even customize the solution to meet the assorted needs of businesses.”

The spokesperson further added, “The key reasons why so many call centers are opting for the best call center software systems with multi-tenant features is that these systems are quite reasonable, thus helping firms to save on various calling expenses. Moreover, a VoIP call center software allows superior call quality, which is important to serve the needs of customers in a better manner. There are so many reasons why Ecosmob’s Call Center Solution is the best. It helps businesses track all calls, provides an effective call management process, boosts sales, provides enterprise scalability, and generates more leads. It means the software provides everything that a business requires to work smoothly and efficiently while keeping their customers happy and satisfied with their services.

About Ecosmob

Established in the year 2007, Ecosmob Technologies Pvt. Ltd operates from Ahmedabad, Gujarat, India. The company has expertise in offering superior quality, enterprise-grade IT solutions and services to customers all over the world. With a client-centric approach, the company specializes in VoIP Solution Development, Mobile Application Development, Web Design and Development, and Digital Marketing Service. With inspirational goals, better-quality, end-to-end software, and solutions, Ecosmob has created a huge base of satisfied global clients.

Contact:

Company: Ecosmob Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

Address:

India:

501-503, Binori B Square 1,

Nr. Neptune House,

Ambli – Bopal Rd,

Ahmedabad-380058,

Gujarat, India.

South Africa:

158 Kiepersol street,

Grootvlei,

Pretoria 0120,

South Africa.

Canada:

214 Adelaide Street,

West Toronto,

Canada M5H1W7

Contact Number:

Phone:

+1-303-997-3139 (USA)

+1 940 Ecosmob

+91-7778842856 (India)

Email: sales@ecosmob.com