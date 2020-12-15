J&M Pool Company Earns a Gold from the 2020 PHTA Awards of Excellence

Senoia, GA, 2020-Dec-15 — /EPR Network/ — The Pool and Hot Tub Alliance (PHTA) announced that J&M Pool Company won first place in the vinyl-lined and freeform category of their 2020 awards. “We are excited to have our work receive the attention of the PHTA. This pool is an example of the level of quality we provide to all of our customers,” shared Jacob Durand, Owner of J&M Pool Company.

The Pool and Hot Tub Alliance sets the standard for the pool industry. They advocate for the best practices by pool companies, encourage safety measures, and provide educational opportunities for pool companies. Professional pool companies can choose to become members of the PHTA. PHTA expects their members to hold to higher standards and commit to superior performance for their customers. Being part of PHTA communicates that a business is credible and professional. They also provide a variety of certifications and educational opportunities. “We respect the PHTA deeply for their efforts to grow and improve pool companies throughout the country. Winning one of their awards is truly an honor,” Durand expressed.

The winning pool was a vinyl-lined pool with upscale features. The liner was made by Latham. Customized stonework compliments the liner and waterline tile work. The overall concept was imagined by the designer Patrick Studley. Capturing a visual and auditory appeal, a matching stone spillway creates a spa-like feeling. The water feature starts in a raised spa portion of the pool and gives way into the pool as a whole. Alongside of the pool, there is a fireplace area made by Outdoor Fire Concepts. The pool’s dimensions are 20 ft by 44 ft, with varying depth spanning from 3-8 feet. J&M Pool Company completed this pool located in Senoia in 2019.

J&M Pool Company is a full-service pool company, providing a wide variety of services, such as pool construction, renovations, maintenance, upgrades, and leak detection. They currently serve Fayette and Coweta counties. “Our company loves dreaming with our clients and creating the pool which really fits their vision. There are so many opportunities to personalize a pool, so we are happy to help our customers find the ideal combination for their outdoor space,” Durand stated.

For more information regarding J&M Pool Company, contact Daniel Harbin at danielh.jmps@gmail.com

Pres Release Contact :

Company: J&M Pool Company

Address: 200 Will Banks Road

City: Senoia

State: GA

Zip code: 30276

Telephone Number: (770) 863-7417

Email ID: jandmpools@gmail.com