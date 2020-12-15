Sphinx Adonis Events Announces New Jersey Operations as North America Headquarters

Middlesex, USA, 2020-Dec-15 — /EPR Network/ — Sphinx Adonis Events International, a global specialist in managing groundbreaking & opening ceremonies, announced plans to establish North American headquarters at their existing operations in Middlesex County and launched their US website www.sphinxadonisworld.us. The company’s new operations are projected to create 5 new jobs by 2022. This announcement coincides the company’s 25 years of eventful journey.

Founded in 1995 in India, Sphinx serves some of the leading global organizations from offices across Asia, Middle East and the Asean countries, along with strategic representation in the European region and South America. Sphinx Adonis Events provides event consulting, architectural support, and digital expertise with end-to-end solutions to the aerospace, defense, heavy engineering, automotive, energy, manufacturing, warehousing, life sciences and medical equipment sectors. Sphinx is a leading services provider to organizations with international footprints, and actively engages with companies, governments and professionals across geographies and languages to deliver their requirements.

Located at 1 Beekman Road in Kendall Park, Sphinx’s new operations will provide expertise by catering to the needs of global companies investing mainly in the United States and other parts of the North American market. In the current Covid-19 scenario, Sphinx is offering virtual and hybrid event solutions for its clients.

Individuals interested in joining the Sphinx Adonis Events team should send their resumes to usa@sphinxadonisworld.com

“Our specialization in a very niche sector differentiates us in this competitive events industry. Clients benefit from SPHINX’s multinational footprint and diverse perspectives to deliver programs to global audiences while tailoring them to the needs of regional populations.

We are excited to be here in New Jersey and look forward to support companies in their path of growth as they invest in and contribute to the local economy by way of Foreign Direct Investments, setting up manufacturing plants, distributions networks, warehouses, R&D centers across businesses and industry verticals. Our aim is to deliver value for money and establish a trusted partnership by making each transaction a memorable experience.”

–Sphinx Adonis Events International Inc. CEO Vikram Waghray

Vikram Waghray

Sphinx Adonis Events International Inc

1, Beekman Rd,

Kendall Park, NJ 08824

+ 1 347 294 9118

vikram@sphinxadonisworld.com

https://www.sphinxadonisworld.us