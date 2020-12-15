Adam’s Carpet Cleaning Provides Stellar Cleaning Services Amidst the COVID-19 Pandemic

Sydney, Australia, 2020-Dec-15 — /EPR Network/ — Adam’s Carpet Cleaning is a family-based business committed to delivering the promise of providing the best cleaning services in Sydney. For almost a decade, the cleaning expert has provided various exceptional cleaning services at reasonable prices. They’re now offering their premier cleaning services during the pandemic by strictly adhering to all SOPs outlined by the CDC.

Several researchers and studies have found COVID-19 to be “extremely robust” claiming that it can survive and linger on some surfaces for approximately 28 days. Adam’s Carpet Cleaning is taking the mantle to help families that want to keep their homes clean without comprising their safety. The company uses premium quality cleaning and sanitizing products to remove all traces of the virus, bacteria, and allergens from homes. Their team of experienced and trained cleaners wear proper protective gear and follow all safety measures, including Personal Protective Equipment’s to ensure a safe experience.

With the current pandemic, deep cleaning has become more of a necessity. “During these testing times, where constant anxiety and fear surrounds us, our topmost priority as a brand is consistency. We seek to help our customers sanitise and restore their homes. We exhibit uncompromising integrity and honesty on the job and pay special attention to minute details. This is why Adam’s Carpet Cleaning will always continue to be Sydney’s favourite cleaning company,” says Naji Karaje, Director, Adam’s Carpet Cleaning.

The Sydney-based company has been cleaning and restoring miscellaneous belongings of people, including carpets, boats, leather items, and other possessions for the last decade. Other preeminent services offered at Adams Carpet Cleaning include flood damage repair, mould or dust-mite treatment, removing nasty stains and odour, boat and aircraft cleaning, and leather cleaning. They can also be contacted for safe and effective pest control and removal. Additionally, they clean upholstery, rugs, mattresses, and leather furniture.

