Apollo Fertility expands into Kolkata with a state-of-the-art Centre

KolKata, India, 2020-Dec-16 — /EPR Network/ — Apollo Fertility, a part of the Apollo Health & Lifestyle and Apollo Hospitals group, announced its foray into Eastern India with the establishment of its first, state-of-the-art fertility centre in Kolkata bringing a ray of hope to childless couples. Spread across 10,000 Sq. ft, the standalone fertility centre is equipped with a state-of-the-art IVF lab and advanced and modern technology. Located at Gobra, the Kolkata centre is Apollo Fertility’s 12th fertility unit. Apollo Fertility centres, following the mission of Apollo Hospitals, aims to bring fertility treatment of international standards within the reach of every individual. The centre will have facilities catering to all sorts of infertility related issues ranging from IUI, ICSI, Laparoscopic surgeries including PGS and PGD to offer all a gamut of services under one roof. The highly trained and experienced team of doctors who are experts on Reproductive Medicine are equipped to address both male and female infertility issues

Over the past few years, infertility has emerged as one of the most common health issues among many young couples. Sedentary lifestyle, stress, irregular sleep patterns, diabetes, obesity, smoking and alcohol are but a few of the reason for the rise in infertility in India. According to The Indian Society of Assisted Reproduction, infertility currently affects about 10 to 14 percent of the Indian population, with higher rates in urban areas where one out of six couples is impacted.

Speaking on the launch, Mr Chandrasekhar C, CEO, Apollo Health & Lifestyle Limited, said, ““We are extremely happy and proud to launch our first fertility centre in Kolkata. India has become the most sought after destination for all the infertility-related treatments for the affordable and qualitative treatment that the country is able to provide. With a wide range of services being offered under one roof, our state-of-the-art centre will be boon to many parents trying to conceive. Those living in and around Kolkata will now be able to avail our world-class services. Apollo carries a 3 and half decade old legacy of clinical excellence in healthcare and we hope our fertility services will address an essential gap in quality Infertility treatment in the region.”

Apollo Fertility, with its presence in 6 cities across India and now launching in Kolkata, plans to rapidly expand its footprint further across other parts of the country with its evidence-based approach towards reproductive medicine.

Trying to conceive? Get an Appointment at One of India’s Leading IVF centre. Apollo Fertility Kolkata. Call 18605004424

About Apollo Fertility: Welcome to Apollo Fertility. We consider the emotional well- being of our patients to be as important as the clinical standards that we deliver. Born with the belief that child birth is a celebration and not a disease, at Apollo Fertility, we understand the toll that difficulty in conception can take on you. Which is why our team of Specialists in Reproductive Medicine, Embryologists, Andrologists, Ultrasonologists and Counsellors double up as your guides and confidantes on this journey.

At Apollo Fertility, our team of fertility experts provide treatment that is planned and based on your specific situation and need. Our focus is on providing care that is accessible. We understand that couples need to feel comfortable and we take the time to develop a rapport with them. An understanding of the underlying problem is very important in deciding the course of treatment. This, along with state-of-the-art technology and our clinical protocols ensures our high success rates. With seven centres across India, our team of specialists facilitate your pregnancy through a holistic approach delivered at a location convenient to you. To Know More please log on to https://www.apollofertility.com/