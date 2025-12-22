Semiyard Opens 4 New Truck Parking Yards in California

SACRAMENTO, CA, 2025-12-22 — /EPR Network/ — Semiyard is growing fast to help truck drivers with parking issues. Today, we announce four new truck parking yards in California. These spots offer drivers a place to park for an extended period. We know that parking can be hard to find. Our new yards offer lots with monthly plans.

Littlerock Truck Parking Yard

Our new truck parking yard opens at 35310 77th St E, Littlerock, CA. This location is conveniently situated near major highways, including CA-138, with access to I-5 via nearby SR-14. Our yard has strong fences, bright lights, and 24/7 access. Monthly parking is now available for truckers, fleet owners, and logistics professionals.

Gardena Truck Parking Yard

Another yard is at 13130 South Normandie Avenue, Gardena, CA. Located near the busy LA ports, this yard assists drivers with long-haul routes. No more circling for spots. We keep lots clean and well-maintained. Reserving spaces makes it easy for truckers to secure a specific parking slot before arrival.

Atwater Truck Parking Yard

At 4814 Clover Ave, Atwater, CA, we have opened a truck parking conveniently located near major highways, fuel stations, and eateries. Drivers get peace of mind with low monthly rates.

Modesto Truck Parking Yard

Finally, 536 South 9th Street, Modesto, CA. We already serve Mann Bros here; this new yard adds more spaces. It connects to I-99 and freight lanes. Like our other locations, it features 24/7 access and quick maintenance.

There is no denying that national carriers have recognized Semiyard for well-kept lots nationwide. We handle the work so drivers rest easy.

“Truckers need seamless parking now,” says Semiyard owner. “These openings cut shortages and boost accessibility.” With more than 10,000 spaces for truck parking in the USA, we’re stepping up.

All yards open this month. For monthly spots, book fast by visiting https://semiyard.com/ find-truck-parking or downloading the Semiyard Driver app.

Drivers, fleet owners, and logistics professionals: Claim your space today! Smart parking means smooth driving!