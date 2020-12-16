Application Management Services Market Key Vendors, Business Opportunities & Competitive Strategies, 2025

Felton, Calif., USA, Dec. 16, 2020 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Application Management Services Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

The global application management services market is expected to reach USD 87.60 billion by 2025. An application management service comprises of combination of various implementation, projects and operational services in an organization to optimize its activities. They are used to maintain applications and support users for long term period.

Key Players:

Accenture plc

Atos S.E.

Capgemini Group S.A.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp.

Computer Science Corp.

Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd.

IBM Corp.

Infosys

NTT Data Corp.

Request free sample to get a complete analysis of top-performing companies @

Growth Drivers:

Global cloud services market is expected to grow over 16.5 percent to a total above $204 billion up from $175 from 2015.The highest growth is expected to come from cloud system infrastructure services which includes infrastructure as a service and is expected to have a growth rate of over 38.4 percent in the forecast period. The largest segment in the application service market is the cloud advertising service that is expected to grow above 13.6 percent to reach over $90.3 billion. This continuous growth marks a shift away from systems maintaining legacy infrastructure services.

Service Outlook:

System Integration

Support & Maintenance

Database Management

Consulting

Modernization

Deployment Outlook:

On-premise

Cloud

Application Outlook:

BFSI

Healthcare

IT and Telecom

Retail

Public Sector

Regional Insights:

Regions that focus on this market are Americas, APAC and EMEA. Applications prevalent globally are SAP systems and ERP systems that employ integrated modules to provide a single platform and make tasks simpler.

