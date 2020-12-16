Radiation Dose Management Market : Growing installation base of radiology equipment

Pune, India, 2020-Dec-16 — /EPR Network/ —

Growth of the market is mainly driven by the increasing use of medical imaging modalities due to the rising incidence of chronic diseases, increasing concerns over radiation dose exposure, growth in the installed base of radiology equipment, and growing awareness on radiation dose management.

The global radiation dose management market size is projected to reach USD 423 million by 2025 from USD 220.22 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 13.9% during the forecast period. Radiation Dose Management Market by Products & Services (Standalone Solutions, Integrated Solutions, Services), Modality (Computed Tomography, Nuclear Medicine), Application (Oncology, Cardiology, Orthopedic), End User (Hospitals).

COVID -19 IMPACT ON THE RADIATION DOSE MANAGEMENT MARKET

Several countries across the globe have seen non-urgent diagnostic imaging surgeries being postponed due to the pandemic. These procedures utilize additional resources and increase the risk of complications; depending on the procedure, they also increase the chance of needing equipment, resources, or materials such as hospital beds and PPE.

OPPORTUNITY: Growing focus on interventional radiology and nuclear medicine

Across the globe, an increasing number of interventional radiology and nuclear medicine procedures are being performed owing to their high imaging efficiency. These procedures use a very high dose of radiation for patients; this, coupled with the longer duration of these procedures, can increase the risk of cancer in patients undergoing these procedures. According to the Society of Nuclear Medicine, around 20 million nuclear medicine procedures are performed every year in the US.

Thus, to cater to the needs of end-users, many players in the market, such as Bayer Healthcare and Sectra Medical Systems, are providing dose management software specifically for RDM in interventional imaging and nuclear medicine. Although CT applications account for a large share of the radiation dose management market, the interventional radiology and nuclear medicine applications are expected to offer significant growth opportunities in the next five years.

CHALLENGE: Lack of benchmarking for dose optimization across the globe

There are no defined standards by governments for radiation dose benchmarking across all radiology procedures. With the lack of standardized protocols, dose management software cannot be fully utilized to achieve dose reduction. Since 2011, the American College of Radiology has been trying to set benchmarks for CT procedures at the national level through DIR; however, benchmarking needs to be conducted for all imaging modalities across the globe.

There need to be standardized protocols for all examination types, imaging modalities, and patients of all sizes and age groups, at a global level. The availability of comprehensive benchmarking parameters and defined procedures would enable individual practices to monitor dose indices and compare standard dose reduction practices followed by similar healthcare provider facilities at the regional, state, national, or global levels.

Region Covered in Radiation Dose Management Market :

Based on the region, the radiation dose management market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW). In 2019, North America accounted for the largest share of the radiation dose management market. The large share of North America can be attributed to factors such as the stringent legislative and accreditation requirements regarding the reporting and optimization of radiation doses, high adoption of HCIT technologies, and the presence of stringent regulatory requirements regarding patient safety.

Leading Companies :

Some of the major players operating in this market are Bayer AG (Germany), GE Healthcare (US), Philips Healthcare (Netherland), and Sectra AB (Sweden). In 2019, Bayer AG held the leading position in the radiation dose management market. The company has an extensive geographical presence spanning North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America.