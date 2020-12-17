Best e-Commerce Platforms – Forthcoming Trends & Recent Developments

Pune , India , 2020-Dec-17 — /EPR Network/ —

360Quadrants has released a quadrant on Best E-Commerce Platforms to help businesses make quicker and more informed decisions. Quadrants are generated post analysis of companies (product portfolios and business strategies) and will be updated every three months based on market and regional analyses and developments in the E-Commerce Platforms space.

E-commerce platforms are a tech framework that help company owners control their selling activities digitally. Several market vendors provide various platforms of ecommerce to match various business needs. Each platform has its own benefits and drawbacks, and companies choose the one that fits their needs.

Emerging innovations, such as artificial intelligence (AI), and changes in consumer behaviour, will impact the development of best E-Commerce Platformss.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) may be used to optimize the customer experience or build bots which can direct buyers through the buying phase. AI can also help detect malicious activities and cyber threats that can result in loss of sales and breaches of privacy.

Changing customer behaviour is pushing eCommerce firms and retailers to transition to different forms of shopping. For starters, millennial and Gen Z participants prefer to mix several methods of identifying, evaluating, selecting and buying goods. They may use online or offline channels (such as stores, events, or public advertisements) for each step of their decision process. best E-Commerce Platforms providers and their customers will have to find ways to engage and influence online and offline buyers alike.

Subscription management typically applies to facilities and applications but this distribution approach is often utilized by certain organizations for goods. A few types of items offered as a package include toiletries or grooming goods that are purchased by customers on a daily basis. The eCommerce websites lets users subscribe to such goods.

Recent Developments:

# In October 2019, Shopmatic which is the best e-commerce platforms acquired Combinesell to enhance automation and simplify the selling processes

# In September 2019, Shopify a cloud-based, multi-channel commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses acquired 6 River Systems to redefine fulfilment automation for e-commerce and retail operations.

# In March 2019, Shopmatic which is an e-commerce platform acquired Octopus Retail Management to help retailers synchronise inventory, on-board customers through mobile platform.

# In November 2018, Shopify acquired Tictall which is a global community to discover the world’s independent brands.

# In June 2018, Shopify acquired Return Magic which allows merchants to build loyalty while making shopping more convenient for consumers.