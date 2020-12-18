SmartBear Completes New Season of Founders Series Podcast

https://smartbear.com/news/news-releases/smartbear-completes-new-season-of-founders-series/

SOMERVILLE, Mass., 2020-Dec-18 — /EPR Network/ — SmartBear, a leading provider of software development and quality tools, has published a new season of the SmartBear Founders Series featuring interviews with the founders of some of the highly successful companies that SmartBear has acquired over the years. The series spotlights unique stories as well as inspirational, entrepreneurial advice from the founding team members of TM4J (now Zephyr Scale), Cucumber, HipTest (now CucumberStudio), SoapUI, CrossBrowserTesting , TestComplete , and others .

“SmartBear is home to entrepreneurs and visionaries in the software quality, API, and agile collaboration arenas through acquisitions and internal innovation,” said Cynthia Gumbert, CMO at SmartBear. “These founders continue as members of, or advisors to, the SmartBear family, while this series provides a look into their personal journeys and what led them to start a new venture. They each have important advice to share on building successful ventures, particularly in this year of extreme upheaval and new opportunity.”

Each episode is 15-20 minutes in length and includes stories from:

TM4J co-founders, Cristiano Caetano and Vitor Pelizza: SmartBear acquired the #1 user-rated QA and test management app in Jira for enterprise teams from London-based Adaptavist earlier this year.

Cucumber co-founders, Aslak Hellesøy, Julien Biezemans, Matt Wynne, Seb Rose, and Steve Tooke: SmartBear acquired Cucumber, the most widely adopted leader in the Behavior-Driven Development (BDD) community and provider of open source test automation framework, “Cucumber,” in 2019.

HipTest co-founders, Christophe Bilard, Laurent Py, Séverine Darlot, Joan Racenet, and Vincent Pretre: SmartBear acquired the continuous testing platform in 2018.

SoapUI founder, Ole Lensmar: SmartBear acquired soapUI and loadUI, the world’s leading testing software for web services, in 2011.

CrossBrowserTesting co-founders, Ken Hamric, Mike Bowen, and Tony Colston: SmartBear acquired one of the fastest growing automated cloud testing platforms in 2016.

BitBar co-founder, Jouko Kaasila: SmartBear acquired the leading provider of testing technology for web and mobile applications last year.

LoadNinja co-founders Anand Sundaram and Abraham Nevado: SmartBear acquired Lucierna Inc., provider of Application Performance Management (APM) solutions in 2013.

AutomatedQA founder Sergei Lisitsyn: In 2010, SmartBear merged with AutomatedQA, known for its high-value automated testing tool TestComplete.

To listen to the stories behind the people who built the most widely used and loved software development and testing tools in the world, go to: https://smartbear.com/founders-series/

