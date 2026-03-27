Beechboro, Australia, 2026-03-27 — /EPR Network/ — Straight Up Retaining Fencing & Earthworks is proud to announce its new Pool Fencing Services in Perth, WA. The company now helps homeowners and businesses keep pools safe, strong, and stylish.

Safe Pool Fencing for Every Home

Pools are fun, but they must be safe. A strong pool fence helps protect kids and pets. Straight Up Retaining offers safe and secure pool fencing that follows all Western Australia safety rules.

The team builds fences that are:

Strong and long-lasting

Safe and child-friendly

Clean and modern in look

Expert Pool Fence Installation in Perth

Straight Up Retaining has skilled workers who handle full pool fence installation. They plan, design, and install every fence with care.

Services include:

Glass pool fencing

Aluminium pool fencing

Custom pool fence design

Pool gate installation

Every job is done with the right tools and high-quality materials.

Local Fencing Company You Can Trust

Based in Perth, the company understands local needs. They serve homes and businesses within a 30-mile radius.

Straight Up Retaining is known for:

Fast service

Fair pricing

Friendly team

Clean and neat work

They also offer other services like Colourbond fencing, gate installation, retaining walls, and earthworks.

Why Pool Fencing Matters in Perth

In Perth, pool fencing is not just a choice. It is a law. A good fence helps avoid fines and keeps families safe.

Benefits of pool fencing:

Stops accidents

Keeps your pool area secure

Adds value to your home

Improves the outdoor look

Get a Free Quote Today

Straight Up Retaining makes it easy to start your project. You can get a free quote for your pool fencing services in Perth.

The team is ready to help you build a safe and beautiful pool area.

For more information about Straight Up Retaining Fencing & Earthworks visit https://www.straightupretainingandfencing.com/pool-fencing/

About Straight Up Retaining Fencing & Earthworks

Straight Up Retaining Fencing & Earthworks is a trusted fencing contractor in Perth. The company offers fence installation, pool fencing, gate installation, retaining walls, asbestos removal, wall demolition, and earthworks services.

Contact Information

Call

0421 851 371

Email

deanmckinley19751@gmail.com