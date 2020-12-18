New Yorker Electronics Releases New Series’ of Exxelia Ohmcraft High Resistance Chip Resistors

NORTHVALE, New Jersey, USA, 2020-Dec-18 — /EPR Network/ — New Yorker Electronics has released several new series of Exxelia Ohmcraft high-resistance custom chip resistors. The SM series offers ratings to 600 volts while the high voltage HVC and MCH chips offer ratings to 5,000 volts.

The custom SM Series utilizes Exxelia’s patented Micropen® precision printing technology, providing ultra precision, thick-film high ohmic value surface mount resistors. Ohmcraft’s proprietary electronic printing system available though New Yorker Electronics ‘print’ precise, narrow, serpentine lines with resistive ink on a ceramic substrate, producing higher performance resistors over a wider range of values on a smaller surface area than is possible with conventional film resistor technology.

The custom HVC or High Voltage Chips also use Micropen technology while supplying high voltage, ultra high stability, very low noise and resistance values to 50 gig ohms. Omcraft’s custom military surface mount (MCH) chip resistors have extended TCR temperature ranges and are stringently inspected to exceed the exacting demands of the world’s most advanced defense applications.

Exxelia Ohmcraft is also playing a crucial role enabling rapid testing amid the global novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, as experts have said that widespread testing is critical to containing the spread of the virus and the reopening of cities. Diagnostic medical device companies have been working tirelessly to develop testing solutions, particularly those that can provide rapid and reliable results. To make these test kits possible, manufacturers turned to Exxelia Ohmcraft—a leader in thick-film, high-voltage, high-precision resistor design and manufacturing.

The new all-inclusive rapid testing solutions involve processing patient samples using a thermocycler, an instrument that is used to amplify DNA and RNA to identify COVID-19. The thermocyclers utilize high-ohmic-value, low-noise surface mount resistors from Exxelia Ohmcraft to function. The resistors were required to meet tight specifications, including a small form factor to enable the testing devices to be portable.

Features & Benefits:

• Voltage Ratings to 600 V

• Resistance Values to 50 GΩ

• Ultra High Stability, Very Low Noise

• Tolerances to 0.1%

• TCR to 25 ppm/°C

• VCR to 1 ppm/V

• Custom Configurations

Applications:

• Ultra High Gain Amplifiers

• Baggage Scanners

• Field Effect Transistor Biasing

• Automatic Test Equipment

• Piezoelectric Sensors

• Test & Measurement

As a U.S. manufacturer with industry-leading lead times, Exxelia Ohmcraft was able to provide custom resistors essential to their mission. New Yorker Electronics is franchise distributor of Exxelia Ohmcraft, a part of the Exxelia Group, and supplies its full line of Surface Mount Resistors and Leaded Resistors.

New Yorker Electronics is a certified franchised distributor of electronic components, well known for its full product lines, large inventories and competitive pricing since 1948. It is an AS9120B and ISO 9001:2015 certified source of passive components, discrete semiconductors, electromechanical devices, Flash & DRAM modules, embedded board solutions, power supplies and connectors, and operates exclusively at heightened military and aerospace performance levels. New Yorker Electronics operates in strict accordance with AS5553 and AS6496 standards in its everyday procedures to thwart the proliferation of counterfeit parts. It is a member of ECIA (Electronics Component Industry Association) and of ERAI (Electronic Resellers Association International).