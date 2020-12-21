Sunitinib Malate Market worth $ 76.7 Million by 2021

Northbrook, IL 60062 ,USA , 2020-Dec-21 — /EPR Network/ —

The report “Sunitinib Malate Market Forecast for Pancreatic Cancer, 2016-2017, G7 Countries, (U.S., Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Japan)”, The sunitinib malate market for pancreatic cancer is projected to reach USD 76.7 Million by 2021, at a CAGR of 13.9% from 2016 to 2021.

Ask for Free PDF Brochure: – https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=194614514

A number of factors, such as increasing incidence of pancreatic cancer, availability of a limited number of drug therapeutic options for the treatment of advanced pancreatic neuroendocrine tumors, and poor diagnosis rate in the early stages of pancreatic cancer are driving the demand of sunitinib malate in the treatment of pancreatic cancer. Also, the overall number of patients who are eligible for taking sunitinib malate is expected to grow at a high CAGR during the forecast period.

In this report, the market is segmented into seven country-level segments, namely, the U.S., Germany, France, the U.K., Italy, Spain, and Japan. The U.S. is expected to dominate this market primarily due to the higher number of patients suffering from pancreatic cancer in the country. However, the market in the U.K. is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

This report contains detailed analysis of the sunitinib malate market for pancreatic cancer in terms of epidemiology, number of drug-treated patients suffering from pancreatic neuroendocrine tumors (pNET), percentage of patients eligible for taking sunitinib malate, penetration of sunitinib malate in pNET patients, number of pancreatic cancer patients, incidence rate of pancreatic cancer, 5-year survival rate of pNET patients, penetration of drug therapy in pancreatic cancer treatment, and trends in the adoption of sunitinib malate.

Request for Free Sample Pages: – https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=194614514

This report also includes pricing analysis of sunitinib malate in all G7 countries and year-on-year market size of sunitinib malate for pancreatic cancer from 2010 to 2021.