Set Top Box (STB) Market Size, Trends, Segment, Forecast and Detailed Analysis Report, 2024

The global Set Top Box (STB) Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

The global Set Top Box (STB) market size was estimated at USD 17.14 billion in 2015 and is anticipated to reach USD 29.78 billion by 2024. The market is expected to witness significant demand over the forecast period on account increasing penetration of High Definition (HD) channels among consumers and the rising adoption of smart TVs.

Key Players:

Advanced Digital Broadcast

Aventsecurity

Altech Multimedia (Pty) Ltd. (Altech UEC)

Arris International, plc

Coship Electronics Co., Ltd.

Echostar Corporation

Huawei

Humax

Shenzhen Jiuzhou Electric Co., Ltd.

KaonMedia

LG CNS Co., Ltd.

Growth Drivers:

Increased the storage space in modern Set Top Box (STB) devices to enable caching of data broadcasts and improved personal video recording. Increasing demand for high-quality picture and sound coupled technological advancements are anticipated to fuel the Set Top Box (STB) market over the forecast period. Key players in the market include digital satellite providers, cable providers and telecommunication companies. Major infrastructural providers are undertaking strategic partnerships and mergers with content and software providers on account of increased need for better interactive content. This has enabled seamless interactive content for consumers.

The global market is anticipated to present considerable opportunities for market growth over the forecast with the rise of innovative products including, 4K UHD TVs, 3D smart interactive TVs and OLED TVs, years. These devices enable users to access HD quality video content on their HD-ready TV sets. Technologically-advanced TV sets and increased demand for smart TVs among the global population is gradually increasing the need to access innovative features.

Product Outlook:

IPTV

Satellite

Cable

DTT

OTT

Manufacturers provides several variants including cable-based, IPTV, satellite, Digital Terrestrial Television (DTT) and Over the Top (OTT). In 2014, DTT is anticipated to remain the leading set-top box system over the forecast period, which accounted over 25% of the global industry. Satellite system sends signals received by satellite version and converts it into analog format for viewing on TV sets. Consumers require the subscription to a particular satellite pay-TV operator to use satellite STBs.

Regional Outlook:

North America is anticipated to experience growing demand for Internet Protocol TV (IPTV) STBs on account of rising high-speed broadband infrastructural support and the customizable features it offers to its users. In line with the energy efficiency concerns, producers are inventing new methods to add a lower sleep type mode that is available in several consumer electronics similar personal computers.

The regional market for STBs is expected to grow at a CAGR nearly 2.5% from 2016 to 2024 primarily driven by the rise in the sales of low-cost cable, DTT and satellite DTT. The Asia Pacific STB industry is expected experience rapid growth owing to encouraging government mandates and growing consumer adoption in the region. Increase in the overall sales of such products has resulted from declining prices of TV sets.

