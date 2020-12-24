Reaction Monitoring Market: Slow Implementation of Pollution Control Reforms in Developing Countries

PUNE, India, 2020-Dec-24 — /EPR Network/ —

The report “Reaction Monitoring Market by Technology (Spectroscopy (MS, IR, UV, NMR, Raman), Chromatography (GC, LC), Calorimetry, Titrimetry, XRD), Mode (Quantitative, Qualitative), End User (Research, Pharma-Biotech, Food & Beverages Co) – Global Forecasts to 2022”, The global reaction monitoring market is projected to reach USD 1.52 Billion by 2022 from USD 1.15 Billion in 2017, at a CAGR of 5.7%.

Factors such as stringent regulatory guidelines in the pharmaceutical & biotechnology industry; expansion of the food and beverages industry; and Increasing public-private investments in life science research are driving the reaction monitoring market.

However, high product costs associated with analytical instruments is the major factor restraining the market growth to a certain extent.

Based on technology, the spectroscopy segment is estimated to account for the largest segment of the market in 2017

On the basis of technology, the multiple reaction monitoring market is segmented into spectroscopy, chromatography, X-ray diffraction, calorimetry, and titrimetry. The spectroscopy segment is expected to account for largest share of the reaction monitoing market in 2017. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the widespread use of spectroscopic techniques, increasing drug development pipelines, and stringent regulatory compliance for drug manufacturing & food processing protocols.

Based on end user, the pharmaceutical, biopharmaceutical, and biotechnology companies segment expected to account for the largest share of the MRM 0market in 2017

Based on end user, the reaction monitoring market is segmented into pharmaceutical, biopharmaceutical, and biotechnology companies, life science and genomic research facilities, food and beverage industry, pollution monitoring and control industry, and other end users. The pharmaceutical, biopharmaceutical, and biotechnology companies segment is estimated to command the largest share of the global multiple reaction monitoring market in 2017.

In 2017, North America is expected to account for the largest share of the reaction monitoring technology market

Geographically, the reaction monitoring technology market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. North America is expected to account for the largest share of the global reaction monitoring market in 2017. The growth of this region is attributed to the availability of private-public funding & investments for life science research, stringent regulatory framework for drug development & commercialization, effective implementation & industrial compliance with food safety regulations, rising adoption of technologically advanced pollution monitoring & control products, and growing number of clinical researches in this region.

Key Players

Agilent (US), Danaher (US), PerkinElmer (US), Shimadzu (Japan), Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), Bio-Rad Laboratories (US), Bruker (US), Waters (US), Hitachi High-Technologies (Japan), Merck (Germany), ABB (Switzerland), Mettler-Toledo International (US) , and HORIBA (Japan).