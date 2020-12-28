Vacuum Cleaner Market Growth Factors, Competitive Landscape and Revenue Forecast till 2025

Felton, Calif., USA, Dec. 28, 2020 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Vacuum Cleaner Market size is projected to reach USD 16.7 billion by 2025 and expected to grow with a CAGR of 9.1% during the forecast period, from 2019 to 2025 according to Million Insights. Rapidly changing lifestyles among millennials and rising demand for smart devices are the major factors which are expected to drive the demand for technologically advanced cleaning equipment. In addition, the emergence of new technology such as IoT enabled devices is another factor to have a positive impact on the market growth.

Manual cleaning is a convectional form to maintain hygiene and cleanliness in commercial and residential places. However, the demand for vacuum cleaner is increasing in commercial and residential places not only for cleaning but also to ensure germ-free living. Several government initiatives to maintain cleanliness and hygiene are playing an important role to propel the market growth. For instance, in India, government initiatives such as ‘Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan’, sweepers and automatic vacuum cleaners are playing a major role to maintain public health at commercial places.

Factors such as robust distribution channel, availability of advanced featured electric suction sweeper and rising awareness about cleanliness and hygiene among people are fuelling the vacuum cleaner market growth. The introduction of canister vacuum cleaner along with the HEPA filter which is able to clean the smallest dirt and dust particles and reduces the risk of pulmonary side effects like asthma and allergies is anticipated to open new avenues for market growth in the next few years.

Constant technological development has resulted in developing cordless, intelligent, and energy-efficient cleaning equipment. The introduction of advanced robotic cleaning machines that are equipped with an automatic charging function is projected to have a positive impact on market growth. In addition, the emergence of smart vacuum cleaner along with voice assistance system and collision avoidance system that supports Amazon Alexa and Google Home is another key factor projected to propel the vacuum cleaners market growth during the forecast period.

Alfred Kärcher GmbH & Co. KG, Haier Group Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Nilfisk Group, iRobot Corporation and Bissell are the prominent players operating in this market.

