Digital Oilfield Services Market Expected to Secure Notable Revenue Share during 2018 to 2028

Dublin ,Ireland, 2020-Dec-29 — /EPR Network/ —

With the recuperation of the oil & gas industry from the oil price crisis, several oil companies are investing in oil exploration and production (E & P) to recover losses and cater to the rising demand for oil & gas products across the globe. For the same, oil & gas companies are opting for digital oilfield services that integrate oil production, engineering, security and maintenance operations. Through the integration of oilfield operations, digital oilfield services help reduce operation costs with quick & precise decision-making, thereby improving the overall productivity of the entire operation. Through digital oilfield services, entire oil & gas field operations, starting from drilling, reservoir evaluation, oilfield fluids, stimulation and completions, among other operations are flawlessly, rapidly, optimally and safely executed.



Digital Oilfield Services Market: Segmentation

On the basis of type of services, the global digital oilfield services market has been segmented as,

Automation service

Instrumentation services

Security services

Other digital oilfield services



On the basis of application, the global digital oilfield services market has been segmented as,

Onshore

Offshore



On the basis of end use, the global digital oilfield services market has been segmented as,

Upstream

Midstream

Downstream



